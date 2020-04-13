Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax fire back at Ronda Rousey after her WWE comments

WWE superstars Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax didn’t seem to take kindly to comments that former champion Ronda Rousey made about professional wrestling.

The two women’s division stars recently reacted and responded to what Rousey had to say about the fans and the business.

Rousey made strong comments about WWE, fans

Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey made a transition to WWE for a brief run, participating in a high-profile WrestleMania tag match with Kurt Angle, and then ultimately capturing the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

However, she lost the title at WrestleMania 35 and was absent from the company ever since, reportedly taking time away to focus more on her family.

As many people wondered about her return, Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about WWE fans and wrestling stirred up a lot of heat.

During a podcast talk, Rousey basically said she felt she was spending too much time and energy on “ungrateful fans.”

Rousey also said while on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast that the “lifestyle” of a pro wrestler isn’t for her, and if she ever returned, it wouldn’t be at a full-time capacity.

In addition, she referred to wrestling as “fake fighting,” and that didn’t sit well with fans or those in the business.

Bliss reacts to Rousey calling wrestling fake

On Friday (April 11), Alexa Bliss posted a video clip on her Twitter account from her 365 documentary on WWE Network. The clip shows a little bit of her real-life wrestling story where she had suffered a serious injury and was on the sidelines.

Bliss’s injury was due to Ronda Rousey, prompting her to caption her tweet with “Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been ‘fake.'”

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

The good news for fans is that the “Five Feet of Fury” was able to return to in-ring action.

At WrestleMania 36, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross made history by capturing the women’s tag team titles for their second reign.

Nia vows to knock Rousey out

Nia Jax didn’t hold back in terms of her reaction to Rousey’s comments. In fact, Nia is begging for a chance to get in the ring with her.

That’s because Jax wants the opportunity to knock out the mixed martial arts star.

She posted a straight-up promise that she will risk her job to go down as “the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out!”

Nia also hashtagged her tweet with “TestMeB–ch” for good measure as part of her vow.

I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 11, 2020

A previous report stated that Nia complained to management about a specific individual causing injuries to Alexa Bliss in the ring. Many people believe that Nia was referring to Rousey.

Based on Nia Jax tweeting what she recently did, that seems very likely.

Clearly, Ronda Rousey’s comments about WWE and wrestling did not sit well with many people, particularly superstars who work hard at their craft for years.

Whether or not this is an elaborated work ahead of a Rousey return remains to be seen, but so far, it appears she isn’t interested in any sort of return.