Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross make history at WrestleMania 36

In just the first night of WWE’s WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view, history has already been made courtesy of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The duo was featured in an early matchup, battling Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross claim tag team titles

The Women’s Tag Team Title match was the opener for WrestleMania 36 which had a completely different look and feel.

There were no fans cheering or chanting as the match was pre-taped at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski and his friend Mojo Rawley were watching from afar as the event went forth.

The tag team matchup featured the current champs using a variety of tactics to try to work over Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. At one point, Asuka distracted the ref as Kairi raked Nikki’s eyes.

Later, Nikki battled Asuka and hit a neck breaker for a near fall as Kairi broke it up. Asuka was able to recover and lock a sleeper on Nikki, but Alexa hit Twisted Bliss and broke that up.

At one moment, all four women were down on the mat in recovery mode after battling it out.

In the end, Nikki made a big tag to Alexa Bliss who hit another Twisted Bliss, this time on Kairi Sane to collect the pinfall.

With that, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are new tag team champions.

The match reportedly lasted 15 minutes and had plenty of emotion from Nikki and Alexa, minus the fanfare that usually accompanies the huge stadium feel of WrestleMania.

Bliss and Cross get historic WrestleMania win

Not only was it the opening match, and a championship for Alexa and Nikki, but it was also another historic moment for the women’s division.

With Saturday night’s victory, they become the first-ever two-time women’s tag team champions.

Alexa and Nikki previously won the titles on the August 5, 2019, episode of WWE Raw in Pittsburgh during a Fatal Fourway match for the titles. The match also featured Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as well as the then-tag team champs The IIconics.

That previous tag team reign lasted for about two months so it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to outdo that amount of time.

There will be plenty of other teams that are going to be aiming for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, with Asuka and Kairi possibly looking for a rematch.

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 is available on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5 via WWE Network and other cable or satellite providers.