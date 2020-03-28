AJ Styles explains what Boneyard Match with Undertaker is for WWE WrestleMania 36

Last week, AJ Styles cut a huge promo against Undertaker, even going as far as to show him in a commercial for animal rights.

Then, AJ Styles dropped the bomb. He will fight Undertaker in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 instead of a regular match.

Here is what you need to know.

What is a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36

The Boneyard Match is — as most people already suspected — a Graveyard Match.

However, in an interview with AJ Styles, he said that WWE chose to use the term Boneyard Match because they didn’t want the connotations of a graveyard in the title of the match due to coronavirus deaths.

“There’s a reason why I think it’s called a Boneyard Match,” Styles said. “Because we didn’t want to say cemetery or a graveyard. You know, everything that’s going on, it sucks. Boneyard is slang for graveyard, it really is.”

With that said, AJ Styles said that he didn’t want to say too much about it to leave some surprises for fans.

He said the BoneyardMatch at WrestleMania 36 is exactly what most people are thinking it is, and more. He did say that it is pretty much a street fight but in a cemetery.

There will also be a referee for the finish of the match but there are no rules to enforce.

Why does AJ Styles prefer a Boneyard Match?

AJ Styles doesn’t seem to like the non-fans events that WWE has put on. For this reason, he said that the boneyard Match is perfect for him at WrestleMania 36.

“I am so glad that my opponent is The Undertaker, because it’s an opportunity to have a different match because I don’t want to have it in an empty arena,” Styles said.

According to AJ Styles, the fans are the lifeblood of all wrestling events. He said that wrestlers adapt to the reaction of the fans and without them, it is not the same.

“There’s a lot of times, for those of you who don’t know a lot, where it’s called on-the-fly because of the way you’re reacting. Things change in a second based on the way that you guys react, and not having that,” Styles said.

“Bless their hearts, I feel for the guys who have had to have those matches without anyone there.”