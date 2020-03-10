AJ Styles challenges Undertaker to match at WWE WrestleMania 36, calls him Mark Callaway [Video]

AJ Styles was tired of Undertaker continuing to come out and interfere in his matches and he did something about it on Monday Night Raw.

However, Styles made it personal and delivered a vicious verbal attack on the legendary Phenom.

AJ Styles challenges Undertaker for WrestleMania

AJ Styles came to the ring with The OC and he was mad.

He then had video footage showed of Elimination Chamber, where Undertaker “stuck his nose” in AJ Styles’ business. He said that Undertaker took two moments from AJ Styles, one at Super Showdown, and then last night.

Both times, Undertaker chokeslammed AJ Styles and cost him the matches. After showing the video, AJ Styles stood as the fans chanted “Undertaker.”

Then, AJ Styles cut the best promo of his career.

Styles mentioned that three years ago Roman Reigns beat Undertaker and after the match, Undertaker laid his coat and hat in the ring and seemed like he was riding off into the sunset.

AJ Styles said that Undertaker should have retired when Brock Lesnar beat his Streak. However, he said it was a beautiful and powerful moment by Undertaker, who ruined it by coming back.

“Was it your ego? Was it the spotlight?” Styles asked. “Whatever it is, it is going to cost you.”

He then challenged Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 36.

Then, Styles made it personal.

AJ Styles calls out ‘Mark Callaway’ and insults his wife

He said 10 or 15 years ago, he would have hesitated before making the challenge.

“I don’t see this mythical monster anymore. I don’t see this phenom anymore. What I do see is a broken-down, old man named Mark Calloway.”

Styles said Undertaker should have retired in his prime, 10 years ago.

“I don’t know what keeps him coming back,” Styles said. “But, I’ve got a pretty good idea. It’s his wife. It’s Michelle. It’s Michelle McCool.”

Styles said that “Michelle McCool and Undertaker are married if you don’t know.” He then said McCool said she plays him like a fiddle even though he walks to the ring “and gets hurt every time he gets in it now.”

“She is the most conniving person I have ever met in my entire life,” Styles continued.

AJ Styles said he had some advice for Undertaker. He said McCool was going to run him into the ground, “and I’m gonna help her.”

“I’m gonna make sure you die in that ring at WrestleMania,” Styles threatened. “I am going to take the Undertaker’s soul at WrestleMania.”

He emphasized he is challenging Undertaker to a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 36.

“What have you got to lose?” Styles asked. “You’ve already lost your dignity, you’re pride, your mystique. Like, I said, you’re just a broken-down old man.”

He finished by telling Undertaker to accept his challenge and he will “literally put the nail in your coffin.”

Next week, Undertaker will be on Monday Night Raw for the contract signing and AJ Styles will see if he has to eat his words.

WWE WrestleMania 36 airs on April 5 on WWE Network.