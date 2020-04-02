AEW TNT Championship tournament names eight competitors involved

On Monday, AEW announced their upcoming tournament for the new AEW TNT Championship, the company’s version of the classic television title.

The company then announced the first four wrestlers on AEW Dark on Tuesday and then revealed the other four tonight on AEW Dynamite.

There were some surprises.

AEW TNT Championship tournament

The first four men announced for the AEW TNT Championship tournament were revealed on AEW Dark on Tuesday on YouTube.

Those four men were as follows:

Shawn Spears vs. Cody Rhodes

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

AEW then announced on Dynamite that there would be a tag team match tonight that will tease these two first-round matches as Cody Rhodes will team up with Darby Allin to battle Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears.

On top of that, the other half of the bracket was also named and included two more surprises.

These four men are as follows:

Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes

Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana

The surprises of this tournament

It seems unusual to see a few names in this tournament.

First up, there is Cody Rhodes.

Cody lost his chance to ever compete for the AEW World Championship, but putting him in the TNT title tournament seems like a strange move.

The TNT title is expected to be something that wrestlers can compete for as they work their way up to the world title. Cody is already at world title level, so winning the TNT title would just give him a title with nothing to move on to after that.

Another surprise is Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin was supposed to be starting a new tag team with QT Marshall, so seeing him fighting for a singles title is strange.

Another surprise is that MJF is not involved in this tournament.

It seems that, if the AEW TNT Championship fits any wrestler, it is MJF, who could be the masterful heel to carry that title. However, he wasn’t even added to the tournament even though he beat Cody at the last PPV.

Colt Cabana is a great addition and he is undefeated in AEW right now. However, he is fighting Lance Archer and likely has no chance.

That brings us to the one thing that doesn’t look like a surprise at all.

Lance Archer and Cody Rhodes are on a path to fight each other. If these two men make it to the finals, then Archer gets his match. It also gives the tournament the least surprising finale.

However, AEW loves surprises, and it might be interesting to see someone like Darby Allin make it to the finals against Lance Archer. This would push off Cody vs. Archer and give Allin a chance to work as the ultimate underdog again.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on TNT.