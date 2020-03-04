AEW superstar takes photos with 7-year-old fan, father complains after he flips off a child

AEW superstar MJF is a true wrestling heel. Whether he is in the ring or out of it, he plays the role to perfection and stays in character all the time.
When he is in the ring, he portrays the self-entitled jerk better than anyone in wrestling. When on social media, he plays the role of the “I am better than you” heel better than anyone in wrestling.
When at fan conventions signing autographs, he will even flip off a seven-year-old during a photo opp.
Maybe he is a jerk. Or maybe he is just a perfect professional wrestling heel that has perfected his craft.
MJF in hot water after flipping off child
MJF was at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo that took place before AEW Revolution last weekend.
One father who apparently has no idea who MJF is or what kind of character he is took his two kids to an autograph and photo opp with the AEW superstar.
As you can see in the photo below, MJF flipped off the seven-year-old while they were taking their photo (also note that MJF posted this and see his response).
Cry about it. #Betterthanyou https://t.co/KLlQaJpFUa
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 4, 2020
While most fans would love this moment and see it as a great opportunity to get trolled by MJF, the father in question was not amused.
MJF is not sorry
As seen in his post above, he tells the father to “cry about it.”
Furthermore, TMZ reached out to MJF for a response and he said: “F**k them kids.”
"We reached out to MJF for comment and got back this 3-word statement — "F**k them kids."https://t.co/HlHxjSrQSm
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 4, 2020
To make sure everyone knows what is going on, MJF informed people he is not a villain at all. He is the “salt of the earth.”
I’m not a villain.
I’m salt of the earth. https://t.co/hcvOslfM80
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 4, 2020
To make it even better for fans of AEW, especially those fans who dream that one day, MJF will insult them online, those in charge of AEW have no desire to change anything.
“If you have a meet/greet or inquire media-wise for MJF, you’ll get MJF,” Cody Rhodes wrote on Twitter (via TMZ). “Talent have freedom of expression so please don’t think anybody is going to act any different than they do on TV.”
With that said, Cody did offer him a VIP treatment at a future event.
AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT.
