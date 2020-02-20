AEW spoilers: Former world champion arrives at arena before Dynamite tonight

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

If there is one thing that AEW Dynamite can do that has been missing from wrestling for a while, it is bringing in surprises for the fans.

Last week, Jeff Cobb showed up and joined forces with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle to layout and destroy Jon Moxley.

This week, another huge name might be showing up based on a photo taken outside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Who is at AEW Dynamite tonight?

The fan took a photo of two very familiar faces walking into the State Farm Arena.

The first is really no surprise since it was Diamond Dallas Page. The former WCW champion has been on the show before and even wrestled for the first time in a decade on AEW Dynamite.

However, the second person is a huge surprise.

Walking in with Diamond Dallas Page was none other than A-Double Austin Aries.

DDP and Austin Aires at State Farm Arena pic.twitter.com/Kin5iemroc — M (@MarkRedbeliever) February 19, 2020

Whether or not Austin Aries shows up on AEW Dynamite tonight is yet to be seen. Aries does work out with Diamond Dallas Page and he is friends with Pac, who he competed against in WWE when Pac was known as Neville.

Who is Austin Aries?

For anyone who has been living under a rock, Austin Aries is an independent wrestling star who has dipped his toes in the big leagues before.

He was in WWE where he competed on both NXT and in the cruiserweight division on 205 Live. He and Pac wrestled against each other for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Austin Aries was also the world champion for TNA Impact Wrestling three different times.

Aries started out in the X-Division, where he held that title six times, and his first world title came when he was allowed to trade in his X-Division title for a shot at the big gold.

He beat Robert Roode for the title on that occasion. He also won the title from Eli Drake in 2017 and then in 2018, he beat current AEW star Pentagon Jr. for the title.

Aries left Impact Wrestling after losing the title to John Morrison.

Aries was also a major star during the brightest days of Ring of Honor as part of Generation Next. He was the Ring of Honor world champion twice. As a matter of fact, it was Aries that ended Samoa Joe’s amazing 645-day ROH title reign.

He was also an ROH tag team champion once with Roderick Strong.

Most recently, Austin Aries worked with Major League Wrestling