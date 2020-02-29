AEW Revolution preview: Start time, how to watch, announced matches

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

AEW Revolution takes place on Saturday night, Feb. 29, and includes one of the biggest title matches in the company’s short history.

With the first PPV of 2020 for AEW only hours away, here is a look at what time it starts, how you can watch it, and all the matches you can expect to see.

AEW Revolution start time and how to watch

AEW Revolution takes place on Saturday night, Feb. 29. There will be a 30-minute pre-show at 7:30/6:30 CT and then the PPV itself starts at 8/7c.

Fans can catch the AEW Revolution PPV on DirecTV for $49.95 or they can watch it on B/R Live for $49.99. B/R Live is available online as well as on streaming devices such as the Roku.

AEW Revolution preview

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

The biggest match on the show is the AEW World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley (the former Dean Ambrose).

WWE fans might remember the feud these two men had in WWE, but the jokes in that feud with scarves and potted plants are nothing like what AEW fans have seen.

Jericho used a spike to jam into Moxley’s eye, and Jon has been wearing an eyepatch ever since. Moxley has struck back and left Jericho bloody on the last episode of AEW Dynamite after a well-placed headbutt.

Jericho also brought in a hitman in Jeff Cobb (Matanza Cueto in Lucha Underground). Could Jericho have another hitman coming at AEW Revolution?

AEW just signed Lance Archer to a deal, and while he is supposed to debut next week on AEW Dynamite, he could show up tonight. It was Moxley who beat Archer in New Japan for the IWGP US title.

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

The next huge match is a grudge match between Cody Rhodes and MJF.

This match has the best story.

MJF was a jerk that no one liked. No one, that is, but Cody Rhodes. Cody believed in him and brought him to AEW to be a star.

MJF then betrayed Cody and threw in the towel for him in his world title match with Chris Jericho. The stipulation of that match was that if Cody lost, he could never challenge for the world title again.

Cody wanted MJF bad, but there were requirements for MJF to agree to a match. Cody had to fight the big Wardlow in a steel cage. He also had to take 10 lashes with a belt from MJF — one of the most disturbing segments in professional wrestling in a long time.

Now, Cody gets his hands on MJF.

AEW Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks vs. Omega and Page

The Countdown to #AEWRevolution has begun!

The #AEW World Tag Team Championships are on the line…But, when did the friendship begin to falter? Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch LIVE on PPV via @brlive & @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/krEFZotp7t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 27, 2020

When AEW was created, it was through the hard work of The Elite — Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Adam Page.

However, Adam Page always felt like the odd man out and tried to quit The Elite, but he was ignored.

Then, Kenny Omega signed for him and Adam Page to challenge for the AEW tag team titles. While Page was not excited about it, they won the titles.

Adam Page has also developed a new character where he celebrates his matches with fans, drinking their beers. He also drinks a lot backstage.

#AEW Production Team have opened up more seats for #AEWRevolution tomorrow night! Get in quick as these seats will go quick! https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch LIVE via @brlive & @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/rjH1EXdIRB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 28, 2020

The Young Bucks have been talking down to him about it and now that the Young Bucks are the number one contenders, The Elite will battle each other, and Adam Page is the wildcard here.

Other matches

Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship. Nya Rose is the new champion and Statlander is a big up-and-comer.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager: This is the first AEW match for Hager since joining the company.

The Countdown to #AEWRevolution has begun.

Both @dustinrhodes & @realjakehager have something to prove. This will be an all-out fist fight! Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch LIVE on PPV via @brlive & @FiteTV. pic.twitter.com/w3H7lxwub7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 27, 2020

Pac vs. Orange Cassidy: This is Cassidy’s first singles match since joining AEW and is a chance to show fans that he is more than just a comedy act.

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara: This is a grudge match after Guevara tried to injury Allin’s throat.

“The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky: This is a match where The Dark Order have SCU convinced that Christopher Daniels is going to betray them.

The Dark Order has also hinted that the Exalted One, their leader is coming soon.

TOMORROW NIGHT!

Join us LIVE as we have our first #AEW PPV of the decade!#AEWRevolution – Saturday, Feb 29th! Get your Revolution tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch LIVE on PPV via @brlive & @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/3UL0CbZ3Sr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 29, 2020

AEW Revolution airs on Saturday night at 8/7c on PPV.