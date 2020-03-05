AEW Dynamite recap, review, grades: The Jon Moxley era begins in All Elite Wrestling

AEW Dynamite follows the very good AEW Revolution PPV from last Saturday night — where Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho.

With a new world champion, the possible upcoming debut of The Exalted One for The Dark Order, Jake Hager in his first AEW Dynamite match, and the debut of Lancer Archer, there was a lot on tap tonight.

Here is a look at what happened on AEW Dynamite tonight.

AEW Dynamite results

Here is a look at the results from tonight’s AEW Dynamite matches:

SCU and Colt Cabana beat The Dark Order (***)

Big Swole beat Leva Bates (Squash)

Pac beat Chuck Taylor (**)

Jake Hager beat QT Marshall (**)

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara beat Darby Allin and Jon Moxley (****)

AEW Dynamite recap and review

The show, as expected, opened with the new AEW World Champion — Jon Moxley.

He talked about how he and AEW brought wrestling back to the world of professional wrestling. He called out the Inner Circle and they came out.

"We brought pro wrestling back!" – @JonMoxley *mic drop* …anyone else have shivers right now? 🥶 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MdS8PYsjk2 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 5, 2020

Chris Jericho — “I don’t need a title to be Le Champion.”

Chris Jericho said that Moxley cheated since he pretended to only have one eye and Jericho prepared to face someone with one eye. He is so hilariously delusional.

Jericho said that the Inner Circle has now become a Hit Squad who put the entire AEW roster on notice. This includes The Librarians, Michael Nakazawa, and Jon Moxley.

Jericho said that if Moxley walked out on his own tonight after their tag team match, Jericho would take a leave of absence from AEW for 60 days.

SCU came out next and it looked like they were all three on the same page again after Christopher Daniels and Colt Cabana came out and attacked The Dark Order at AEW Revolution.

Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana came out next for his AEW Dynamite debut.

Their opponents were John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, and Evil Uno — the Dark Order. Could the Exalted One debut tonight?

SCU and Cabana won when Cabana got the win with the Chicago Skyline and then the Superman Pin.

Evil Uno said this was not how it was supposed to go and the Exalted One will be furious and SCU will pay when “he arrives.”

Britt Baker was out next to commentate for the next match, a women’s match between Big Swole and Lena Bates. Big Swole destroyed Bates and won fast.

Cody Rhodes was out next. He called out MJF and wanted him to acknowledge that he beat him fair and square.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts is here!!!!!!!! He said that he was tired of listening to Cody “cry and bitch.” Jake said that he never cried about any match in his life and Cody can’t let that punk make him cry.

He explained he used to use a snake to make people think about it.

Jake said he has a new client and he is bringing him to fight Cody. He said Cody can even bring that “one-trick pony Arn Anderson with him.” He was there to take Cody’s share of AEW.

Jake was there to say the dark side is coming to AEW and it will eat up the company. Jake said it took him 20 years to get clean and right and he earned it.

He then said someone told him never to turn his back on someone he respects or is afraid of and then turned his back on Cody and left.

Up next, Chuck Taylor of Best Friends was out to face Pac.

The match was okay, but that is what was expected from a Chuck Taylor match. When Pac tried to attack Chuck after the match, Trent came in and stood face-to-face with Pac.

However, shockingly, Orange Cassidy came in and pushed Trent out of the way. Orange took off his jacket and glasses and was ready to fight.

The Lucha Bros ran down to the ring and hit a Double Superkick on Orange Cassidy. They beat down the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy with Pac’s help.

Pac took the microphone and said that the three of them were now known as Death Triangle. They will start to hurt people.

Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears are looking for a perfect tag team partner for Spears.

The next match was QT Marshall (accompanied by his new tag team partner Dustin Rhodes as well as Brandi Rhodes) vs. Jake Hager. This was Hager’s first match on AEW Dynamite.

Hager had Santana and Ortiz with him.

Marshall got a lot of offense in this match, which seemed surprising. However, Jake won with the choke submission. Dustin Rhodes came in and attacked Jake since Hager wouldn’t let go of the hold.

Santana and Ortiz attacked Dustin but Cody came in for the save. However, Ortiz brought in a chair and they started to beat him down. Matt Jackson ran in for the save after that (Nick isn’t in attendance).

Hager was too strong for Matt Jackson. Hager, Santana, and Ortiz went to town with a chair.

Adam Page came down with a beer in hand. He didn’t attack until he put down his beet and then he went on the offense. Hager took the advantage but then Page hit his Buckshot.

Matt Jackson got in Page’s face so Page flipped him off and went to celebrate with the fans and more beer.

MJF promo time. He will remain undefeated and will one day become the world champion. He was wearing an “I pinned Cody” t-shirt. His shirt was distracting, “kind of like a neck tattoo.”

Brilliant.

The main event was Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara taking on new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

Three guys in masks attacked Jn Moxley as he was coming down the stands. It was Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager.

Jericho said that he would leave if Moxley couldn’t walk out under his own power and this was his plan.

The match was a handicap match with Chris Jerico and Santana Guevera vs. Darby Allin.

Being AEW’s ultimate underdog, Darby Allin was as great as usual. Even with Hager, Santana, and Ortiz returning to ringside, Allin was able to hold his own against the Inner Circle.

There was a hilarious moment where Darby Allin was beaten down and ended up making a hot tag … to himself.

Darby went for a flying tope onto Jericho, but Chris hit the Judas Effect on a flying Allin and then rolled him into the ring for Guevara to pin.

After the match, Jon Moxley ran to the ring while the doctors tried to hold him back and cleared the Inner Circle out with a chair.

Jake Hager got a cheap shot on Moxley. They beat up Moxley all the way up the stage to the top. Then Hager picked up Moxlkey and powerbombed him off the stage through a table.

Lance Archer never made the debut both AEW and himself promised for tonight.