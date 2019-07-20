Wout van Aert injury update: TT barrier crash brings surgery, ends cyclist’s 2019 Tour de France

On Friday, Tour de France spectators witnessed a tough Wout van Aert injury which forced him out of the competition. It occurred during an unfortunate TT barrier crash during his first-ever appearance in the major cycling competition. Here are more details on Wout Van Aert’s injury including video and images of what happened.

Wout van Aert crash at TT barrier captured in video

Wout van Aert, who is the Belgian national time trial champion, was heading into the final two kilometers for Tour de France’s 27km time trial for Stage 13. Unfortunately, he crashed into the barrier at about 47.7kmh or nearly 30 miles per hour.

A video appeared on the NBC Sports YouTube showing off the crash which ended the Team Jumbo-Visma cyclist’s time at the big event. Check out the footage below and followup on Wout van Aert’s situation.

The injury from that TT barrier crash was serious enough for Wout van Aert to require evaluation and treatment at a medical center. However, Team Jumbo-Visma reported that van Aert had a flesh wound in his right leg. Due to that, he went to the hospital via ambulance for further treatment.

🚨UPDATE on @woetvanAert after his scary looking crash #TDF2019 https://t.co/I2Np3cDj9H — #TDF2019 on NBCSN (@NBCSNCycling) July 19, 2019

Wout van Aert injury update includes surgery after crash

An updated report via Cycling News indicated that Wout van Aert’s injury didn’t include any fractures. However, surgery was required due to that large gash he sustained on his upper right leg.

Wout van Auert was competing in the 2019 Tour de France as a member of Team Jumbo-Visma cycling. The Head of Performance for Jumbo-Visma provided an injury and surgery update on van Aert. (in French) He mentions that a surgeon had to stitch and clean things up. He also mentions a few days hospital stay will be required as part of the post-surgery.

🇫🇷 #TDF2019 An update from our Head of Performance @m_heijboer about @WoutvanAert's situation: “He was operated on by the surgeon. He stitched the capsule and skin and cleaned everything well. He has to stay in the hospital for a few days.” Get well soon, Wout!💐 pic.twitter.com/6nHpzhsa05 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) July 19, 2019

Wout van Aert captured headlines when he achieved the Stage 10 victory just four days prior to his crash. That was his second stage win in his debut, which was garnering him plenty of attention as a contender.

Wout Van Aert with the photo finish victory in Stage 10 of #TDF2019! His first TDF stage win. pic.twitter.com/jtNASPmeRa — #TDF2019 on NBCSN (@NBCSNCycling) July 15, 2019

Now, the 24-year-old cycling star will have to watch from the sidelines as he recovers. The good news is that the injury wasn’t much more serious.

The unfortunate news is that Wout van Aert’s time at the 2019 Tour de France is officially over. He appeared to be on his way to adding more highlight moments to a fantastic debut. However, he has plenty of fans, team members, and others rooting him on in his recovery and looking towards his eventual return to the sport he loves.