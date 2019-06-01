Who is Kinsey Sue? Streaking model interrupts Champions League Final

Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final featured Instagram model Kinsey Sue streaking across the field in one head-turning highlight during the matchup. While Liverpool ultimately claimed the trophy in today’s championship, Kinsey Sue captured a large number of followers after her streak. So who is Kinsey Sue exactly and what was her cause?

Kinsey Sue boosts Instagram following

At one point in today’s Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool matchup, beautiful blonde model Kinsey Sue rushed onto the field to do some streaking. That instantly brought security on the field to contain the situation.

It also stopped No. 8 in his tracks as the swimsuit model was escorted off the pitch. Kinsey Sue made mention of it in an official post on her Instagram account.

Her jaw-dropping highlight came about 20 minutes into Saturday’s matchup with Liverpool already ahead 1-0. According to at least one comment on her Instagram post above, she boosted her Instagram following by at least 300,000 followers. Other reports indicated she gained at least 100,000 followers. Currently, her account shows one million followers and counting.

Kinsey Sue helping YouTube prankster boyfriend

The streaker’s full name is Kinsey Wolanski, a 22-year-old Instagram model. Her streaking incident was apparently an effort to promote the YouTube prank channel VitalyzdTV’s explicit website.

The front of her black one-piece swimsuit shows off an advertisement for that channel’s website which is billed as “Uncensored.” The membership website is Vitaly Uncensored and has a front-page slogan of “Wild Pranks, T—s + A—, No Rules.”

That YouTube prankster is her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who also posted a video clip during the Champions League Final. In the NSFW video (below), he cheers on Kinsey as she rushes to the middle of the field with security chasing her.

“That’s my f—ing girlfriend,” Vitaly screams to the fans cheering around him.

The Instagram model’s account is full of images showing off her swimsuit body and posing in different locations.

As for today’s stunt, Kinsey was following in the footsteps of her prankster boyfriend. Back in 2014, Vitaly went streaking onto the field during the 2014 World Cup Final involving Germany vs. Argentina.