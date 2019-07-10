Who is Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend? Jena Sims grabs ESPYS spotlight with golfer

With the arrival of Wednesday night’s 2019 ESPYS award show comes big-name celebrities in sports. Many of the biggest professional athletes arrived for a pre-party and the red carpet event before the actual ceremony.

Among them was pro golfer Brooks Koepka, who was seen with his girlfriend. That quickly had viewers wondering just who Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend is.

Who is Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend?

Koepka is currently dating Jena Sims. The 30-year-old is a native of Winder, Georgia. A former beauty pageant contestant, Sims was in Miss Teen USA 2007 after winning Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005.

She continues to model various outfits and bikinis on her Instagram page.

In addition to modeling, Jena’s also an aspiring actress who has already appeared in several small screen films and a popular HBO show. Among her gigs were an appearance in 2017’s Sharknado 5, and a cameo in HBO’s hit series Entourage.

Sims, who is 5-foot-8, also portrayed the main character Cassie in the 2012 film, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader. In that film, Cassie, a science nerd helps create a beauty drug with the side effect of making her grow taller. Chaos and fun ensue as seen in the B movie’s trailer below.

While she’s not pursuing acting or modeling opportunities, she’s spending time with Brooks. The couple has plenty of fun together based on their various social media photos.

Those pics include shots of the couple frolicking on the beach or taking in different sporting events. They’ve included Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and Houston Rockets games.

Back on May 14, Jena posted a great caption after Koepka won the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course. Sims labeled the photo of herself with Brooks and the trophy, “Lady and the Champ.”

It’s due to that win and others that Koepka is attending the latest edition of the ESPY awards show too. Jena Sims is there to celebrate with the recognition with him but is gaining recognition herself.

Koepka nominated for ESPYS

The reason for Brooks Koepka and girlfriend Jena Sims attending the event is due to Koepka being nominated for an ESPY. He’ll be competing against fellow golfers Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari, and Justin Rose.

They’re all nominated for Best Male Golfer at the annual ESPYS award show.

Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari are up for Best Male Golfer at the #ESPYS! Cast your vote ➡️ https://t.co/wDcAJ51YPU pic.twitter.com/aVQVf2lE8z — USGA (@USGA) July 10, 2019

That’s not the only category that Koepka is up for an award in. He’s also amongst nominees for Best Male Athlete.

However, it’s a stacked category which also features NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and MLB star Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox.

Sims turned heads when she showed up in a stunning and semi-revealing outfit at the ESPYS pre-party. Photos and video have been making the rounds on social media, as one might expect.

Whether he wins the ESPY or not, many people out there probably believe Brooks Koeka has won plenty by dating the beautiful actress Jena Sims. Add in the golf wins and earnings for Koepka, and life seems pretty good!

You can see more photos of Jena Sims at her official Instagram here.

The 2019 ESPYS red carpet show was telecast on ESPN on Wednesday (July 10) just ahead of the awards show on ABC.