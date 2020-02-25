Which team is the best in the XFL? Roughnecks, BattleHawks state their case heading into Week 4

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

What a difference a week makes. While the Houston Roughnecks have continued to roll on offense behind quarterback PJ Walker, the DC Defenders looked human after all.

As the XFL continues to grow, football fans are starting to realize what a great QB the Indianapolis Colts could have had in PJ Walker.

While Walker was never going to start over Andrew Luck, he is showing that he was more than a capable backup during his time with Indianapolis.

Pro Football Reference indicates that the Colts released Walker on three different occasions with the latest coming in 2019.

Maybe his latest release was a blessing in disguise.

Houston, PJ Walker roll on

Walker has his Roughnecks performing at a high level and he is becoming a household name across the XFL. He also is raising his stock to get picked up by an NFL team this upcoming season.

You can bet that Walker will get a call or two from NFL franchises looking for a quality quarterback to add to their rotation.

For now, Walker has the Roughnecks sitting at a perfect 3-0 to start the season. He leads the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes heading into Week 4 of the campaign.

BattleHawks surge, DC tumble

In football, you can’t get too high or too low. It really is a week-to-week game. Heading into the fourth game of the ten-game regular-season schedule, the balance of power seems to be shifting just a bit.

Case in point. The DC Defenders looked invincible at home the first two games of the season. Now, after just one road game, fans are questioning just how good they are.

The Defenders got hammered by a not so great Los Angeles team to the tune of 39-9. If you cheer for DC, only one word describes last Sunday — ugly.

On the polar opposite side of the spectrum are the St. Louis BattleHawks.

The BattleHawks pounced all over the New York Guardians 29-9 in their home opener. St. Louis is a team to keep an eye this season.

Behind former Ole Miss QB Jordan Ta’amu, St. Louis looked like a machine in Week 3. Ta’amu has the BattleHawks offense running on all cylinders and this team has the look of a champion early on.

They make a great debate for being No. 1 overall just do to the fact that their only loss of the season was by just four points against the undefeated Houston Roughnecks.

Houston is the No. 1, but St. Louis is a very close No. 2.

Which team do you think is the best in the XFL headed into Week 4?

Here is a look at my rankings.