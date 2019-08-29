Which states have legalized sports gambling? Indiana joins growing list as 2019 NFL season begins

Sports betting has been around for over 50 years in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since the US Government changed the rules about wagering on sports, leaving it to each state to decide if they will participate or not, it is spreading across the US in a hurry.

With the college and pro football season on the horizon, this is the perfect time to get into the game!

Indiana latest to add sports wagering

Indiana is slated to become the 12th state to legalize sports wagering, and with the early buzz surrounding the opening, it seems like it is going to be a success.

Indiana will become the first significant Midwest market to make sports wagering legal. The new state law takes effect Sunday, but they aren’t alone.

The AP reports that at least three casinos near Indianapolis, Chicago and Cincinnati are also planning to open on-site sports wagering on Sunday. This opening is just in time for the opening week of the 2019 NFL season.

The Gaming Commission passed the decision to legalize sports wagering in Indiana on Wednesday, August 28. Now, 11 of the 13 state-regulated casinos, along with three of its off-track horse racing stations, have received temporary sports betting licenses as well.

As for online wagering, casinos are still working on launching mobile betting apps in the state.

If you’re a football fan, particularly a Chicago Bears fan, Boyd Gaming has a surprise in store. Former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher will be on hand to place the first bet at its Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City on September 5th.

Lawrenceburg casino will also have a ceremony to mark the occasion. On September 7, retired Cincinnati sports stars Anthony Munoz of the Bengals and Tony Perez of the Reds will be on hand to cheer on and help launch the new sportsbooks.

What states already have sports wagering?

As of August 29, sports betting is legal in Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Arkansas, New York, Iowa, and New Mexico.

So far this year, Indiana will join Montana and Tennessee in making sports wagering legal, which will bring the total to 14. That number should keep climbing, especially considering football is right around the corner.

If done correctly, the potential money brought in from sports wagering could create a considerable surplus for these states.