When will XFL team names be announced for 2020 season? Everything we know so far

This past week, sports fans finally saw an XFL 2020 television schedule arrive for the new football league. It will feature some major networks participating in the televising of games for the eight new teams. While fans are getting excited to see there’s schedule information, they’re still waiting for a bit more. So when will those XFL team names finally be announced?

Luck provided details earlier this year

On the XFL’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page, they previously indicated team names would arrive in “early 2019.” That never happened.

In a February radio interview, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck spoke about a number of the upcoming items on the XFL schedule prior to the season. That includes scouting and signing players who will participate in the rebooted XFL in 2020.

ICYMI Commissioner @OliverLuckXFL introduced Bob Stoops as the head coach and general manager of @XFLDallas today. 🎥 https://t.co/XDrrS7w0M7 pic.twitter.com/LRVlXgMCUa — XFL (@xfl2020) February 8, 2019

Luck also mentioned team names during that interview. However, during that Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan interview, he gave an answer of late March, beginning of April for the announcement of XFL team names. Well, those months have come and gone with no announcement. Fans are getting antsy.

One has to think that news is coming soon. The folks behind the XFL and their eight different team cities may be working carefully to make sure this league doesn’t fail as bad as the AAF. So choosing the best names for marketing and for “political correctness” is probably essential.

What else do we know about the XFL teams?

So far, we know that there are eight teams. They’ll be located in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Washington, D.C. for the team cities. The cities each have XFL merchandise, but it still lacks actual team names or logos.

Most of the teams have officially hired a head coach who also will act as the team’s general manager. Only the Houston, Texas team lacks a head coach right now or at least has yet to announce theirs. The Los Angeles team was the most recent to announce their coach. Here are all of the coaches so far:

Dallas – Bob Stoops

Houston – TBA

Los Angeles – Winston Moss

New York – Kevin Gilbride

St. Louis – Jonathan Hayes

Seattle – Jim Zorn

Tampa Bay – Marc Trestman

Washington, D.C. – Pep Hamilton

As mentioned, these coaches are serving as the team’s GM too. However, they still lack players. So they’ll be “shopping” for the players they want on their squad. Those are expected to arrive in the coming months too. Head coaches can receive up to $500,000 for their salary.

Quarterbacks or offensive stars could receive the biggest contracts, as a tiered contract system will be used for most signees. So a “franchise player” will make $25,000 to $60,000 per game. Tier 2 will earn $15,000 to $17,500 per game. Tier 3 earns $6,000 to $10,000 per game, while Tier 4 gets $5,000 to $6,000 a game. That is likely to change if the league is a success and grows. They’ll work with one and three-year contracts at the start.

XFL revealed 2020 television schedule

TV partners are ABC/ESPN and Fox Sports. A schedule was revealed by the XFL on their various social media accounts this past week. The season kicks off February 8 with Week 1 and will move through 10 weeks of games. From there, an XFL Playoffs will arrive on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. The XFL championship game comes Sunday, April 26.

The schedule below gives dates, times, and TV networks, but lacks matchups. So that is probably in the works too.

It’s believed that once we get that final head coach revealed, will officially know more about the XFL team names and players will begin signing. The year 2020 is approaching quickly. Many sports fans are excited to see how this new brand of football delivers.