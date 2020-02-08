When is the first XFL game? Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders kickoff time, channel, and live stream details

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

The 2020 XFL season will mark the return of the former league to the sports landscape. Vince McMahon and company are hoping the rebooted version will enjoy a longer stay than the previous installment, which fell by the wayside due to its close association with the WWE.

A total of four games will take place for the XFL’s Week 1 schedule. So when is the first XFL game going to take place? Here’s the latest on kickoff time and channel for the reboot debut.

Who is playing in the first XFL game?

A new history will be made with the return of the league, as there are eight new teams ready to prove they’re the best of the XFL. In the league’s first official game of the 2020 season, the Seattle Dragons will visit the DC Defenders.

Former Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers will lead the Dragons into the opening game along with wide receiver Keenan Reynolds. Reynolds was formerly a star quarterback with Naval Academy during his college days. The team is coached by former Washington Redskins coach Jim Zorn.

Pep Hamilton is head coach and general manager for the DC Defenders. They feature former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones and former Louisville wide receiver Eli Rogers amongst their 40-man roster.

The game will be played at Audi Field which is the smallest of all the XFL venues. It’s traditionally used for soccer as the MLS’ D.C. United play their home games. Audi Field seats a total of 20,000 people. This will be a historic event as it is the first-ever football game to be played in the stadium.

The two teams were part of a scrimmage with no score kept during the session. Heading into the first XFL game of the new season, the Defenders have +500 odds to win the league championship while the Dragons are +1200 longshots.

According to XFL’s website, the Defenders are favored by 7.5 points in this first XFL game with an over/under of 49 points for the game.

Dragons vs. Defenders kickoff time and channel

The first XFL game is set to take place on Saturday, February 8. Official kickoff time is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Time in Washington, DC.

Viewers can watch the game take place on television on ABC. It will also be available for live streaming online on the ABC app and ABC website. In addition, it’s available for live online viewing on ESPN3 with the Watch ESPN web portal or associated apps.

There will also be live play-by-play radio coverage available. Listeners can hear the game as it happens on 106.7 FM the Fan with an audio live stream also available.