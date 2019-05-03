What time does the Kentucky Derby 2019 start? Churchill Downs race time, TV schedule

The Kentucky Derby 2019 event is almost here. On Saturday, May 4, millions of viewers will be watching on television or online as the latest race happens. Thousands of lucky spectators will also be watching live and in-person at Churchill Downs track. So what time does the Kentucky Derby 2019 start?

Kentucky Derby 2019 start time

When to tune in for the Kentucky Derby 2019 all depends on how much racing one wants to watch. There is coverage of the undercard starting at 12 p.m. EST on Saturday (May 4). That will run until 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers can see this on the NBC Sports Network via television or live online.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. EST will be the Kentucky Derby 2019 coverage. That will include interviews, analysis, and predictions leading up to the actual race. NBC will have the official telecast.

Coverage lasts five hours. For those who simply want to watch the Kentucky Derby 2019 race, it’s probably best to watch starting around 6:30 p.m. EST. The official post time is set for 6:50 p.m. EST, but could move back somewhat, so keep that in mind.

What is the Kentucky Derby 2019 weather?

Kentucky Derby weather is always a concern because it could impact which horses run better. It also affects the people who plan to attend the event, as they may get soaking wet, or have warm temperatures to endure.

Unfortunately, it could get soggy at the track on Saturday. The latest forecast for Churchill Downs in Louisville suggests a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Humidity is expected to be 77 percent with eight miles per hour winds, so plan accordingly.

Hey weather gods. We have a message for you.😒 pic.twitter.com/Z6tZXujgzr — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2019

As far as picking this year’s winner, that’s always fun to guess or bet. Earlier today, Improbable moved into the lead as the favorite on the betting odds. Maximum Security and Tacitus were amongst the other leading horses on the odds.

You can see the latest odds and other related info for the race at Kentucky Derby website.

The 2019 Kentucky Derby race coverage arrives Saturday, May 4, starting at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC.