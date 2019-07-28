WGC St. Jude 2019 purse payout: How much prize money did Brooks Koepka win today?

The WGC St. Jude 2019 tournament has officially concluded. Grabbing an impressive win for his first WGC title was pro golfer Brooks Koepka.

He’ll now get his name in the record books as well as the biggest cut of the WGC St. Jude 2019 purse payout. So how much prize money did Brooks Koepka win today?

Koepka defeats Simpson to take WGC title

On the final day of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2019, Brooks Koepka was able to hold onto a late lead to win his first World Championship. His girlfriend Jena Sims was in attendance to watch as he completed the career achievement from Memphis, Tennessee’s TPC Southwind course.

According to a Washington Post report (via AP), Koepka was able to take a lead after achieving three birdies during a four-hole stretch on the front nine. He never led after that and ended up with a 5-under 65 to get a three-shot victory.

Webb Simpson took second place with a 64. Rory McIlroy, who was paired in the final-round with Koepka, was unable to get any birdies until the 14th hole. He ended up tied for fourth place with a 69 for the tournament.

What was purse payout & Brooks Koepka’s prize money?

Koepka adds his name to the record books as a WGC winner. He also adds that to his list of career accomplishments along with winning the PGA Championship and U.S. Open two times each in the past three years. In addition, Koepka claimed the regular-season points title.

As far as the WGC St. Jude 2019 purse payout, the total amount was $10.25 million. Koepka gets the lion’s share of that money as he pockets a cool $1.7 million for the big victory. Runner-up Webb Simpson also gets over a million as he’ll take home a total of $1.1 million.

🎙 @BKoepka discusses how special it is to win @WGCFedEx and everything that comes with the victory. 🏆 https://t.co/xk8Bax21Zx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 28, 2019

All of the finishers earned something including points and money. Third-place finisher Marc Leishman takes $602,000.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Tommy Fleetwood each receive $384,000 for their fourth-place tie. See the full leaderboard here with points and prize money for each competitor.

By the way, because Brooks Koepka also won the regular-season points title, he gets a tidy sum of $2 million as a bonus from Wyndham Rewards program.

Koepka will now head into the Fed Ex Cup playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Not a bad few days of work by Koepka in Memphis!