Waste Management Open 2020 payout: How much did Webb Simpson win in prize money?

On Sunday, Webb Simpson claimed the 2020 Waste Management Open win after an exciting playoff in Scottsdale, Arizona. For Simpson, it’s his first-ever win at the event, despite coming close several years ago. It adds another PGA tour win for his career resume too.

It also means he won a good share of the Waste Management Open 2020 payout. So how much did Webb Simpson win in prize money exactly? Here’s a look at his big victory and the purse situation.

Webb Simpson wins Waste Management Open 2020

Webb Simpson claimed Sunday’s victory with a score of 267 at 17 under. Although he ended the tournament in a tie, a playoff against Tony Finau was what made the difference for him.

Per Golf Channel, Simpson had two birdies in the late stages of Sunday’s action. That helped him go into a playoff against Finau. Simpson birdied No. 18 on the first playoff hole, and that was good for the win.

Simpson previously finished as the runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama in 2017. Now he’s finally put his name on the list of winners, which also includes Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Arnold Palmer. Surprisingly, all-time great Tiger Woods has never won this event in his career.

This is also Webb Simpson’s sixth PGA Tour win in his career so far. Amongst his other career wins are the 2012 U.S. Open and the 2018 Players Championship.

How much was the Waste Management purse and payout?

According to GolfNews.net, this year’s Waste Management Open had a total purse of $7.3 million. As with other PGA tournaments, the winner gets the largest share of that purse as their prize payout.

For Webb Simpson, it means he gets $1,314,000 in prize money as the winner. Second-place receives $795,700, which isn’t all that bad. All the players who finished this weekend get a share of prize money from the purse for their participation.

Third place gets $503,700, while fourth and fifth will get $357,700 and $299,300, respectively.

Even the No. 67 competitor in the field walks away with a bit of cash. They’ll get $15,403 for their participation this weekend. Still, Webb Simpson will be just a bit richer than the rest of the field after his thrilling victory in Scottsdale.

Now he’ll try to claim some more wins during the 2020 PGA schedule.

Next up for the tour schedule is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 9 in California. That’s followed by Genesis Invitational, also in California, a week later, and then the WGC-Mexico Championship on Feb. 23, 2020.