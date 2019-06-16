US Open 2019 payout: How much did Gary Woodland win in prize money?

The 2019 U.S. Open tournament officially came to a close on Sunday with a brand new champion crowned. Gary Woodland was able to capture his first major title, putting his name in the history books, as he edged Brooks Kopek.

So how much did Gary Woodland win for his U.S. Open payout?

Woodland wins big at 2019 US Open

Gary Woodland grabbed the spotlight with a big win this weekend at the Pebble Beach Golf Links course. The 35-year-old had never achieved major win until today’s victory.

Previously, his best finish was a tie for sixth at the 2018 PGA Championship.

That was actually his first-ever top 10 finish. However, on Sunday, he stayed steady and pulled away with the US Open win.

Per ESPN, Woodland’s 30-foot birdie on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach helped him win the 2019 U.S. Open as he finished with a 13 under par score.

Right behind him was two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka with a 10 under par score.

Others who finished near the top of the leaderboard included Justin Rose in a four-way tie for third, as well as Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen in a tie for seventh place.

How much was Gary Woodland’s US Open payout?

The total purse for this weekend’s golf tournament came in at $12.5 million. That meant a good bit of money was divvied up amongst the participants depending on their order of finish.

First major win for Gary Woodland ✅ pic.twitter.com/t1yVVgD5Xt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 17, 2019

As far as Gary Woodland goes, he gets a substantial amount of prize money for Sunday’s victory.

He’ll take $2.5 million0 of that US Open payout as his winnings. It doesn’t mean he’s as rich as golf stars like Tiger Woods, but it’s definitely a nice start.

He’ll now celebrate the big day with his wife Gabby Granado and look to build upon his momentum from that first major win.