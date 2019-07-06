When does Coco Gauff play her next game at Wimbledon? Odds, opponent set for her next match

If you haven’t heard of Coco Gauff, you soon will. Gauff is climbing the women’s tennis rankings at a fast and furious rate. After her big come from behind victory over Polona Hercog on Friday, Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw in the modern era.

The comeback

15-year old Coco Gauff was a match point from being eliminated on Friday afternoon as she battled for every hard-earned point against Polona Hercog. Somehow, someway, Gauff would not be denied. Gauff rallied to the 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5 win, advancing to the round of 16.

15-year-old American Coco Gauff's run at Wimbledon continues after rallying from 2 match points in the 2nd set vs Polona Hercog. The only women younger than Gauff to reach Round of 16 at Wimbledon in the Open Era are Jennifer Capriati, Steffi Graf and Andrea Jaegar. pic.twitter.com/btsIyE4TTu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 5, 2019

The Florida native is the youngest player to reach Wimbledon’s round of 16 since Jennifer Capriati in 1991 – who also was just 15. While Gauff plays beyond her years, she is just a kid. That is what makes her Wimbledon run even more impressive.

In fact, tournament officials technically have to limit her playing time under rules designed to protect players under 18 from suffering from burnout. Something tells me that this girl is far from burnout fatigue as she seems to get stronger as Wimbledon moves on. Her last match lasted just under three hours, and she has already defeated five-time Wimbledon champion, Venus Williams.

Gauff isn’t prepping for the big time any longer, she is already in it.

Coco Gauff vs Simona Halep

Next up for Coco Gauff is a match against No. 7 seed Simona Halep. Once again, the youngster will face one of tennis’ best. Halep captured the 2018 French Open title and she is a four-time Grand Slam finalist.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have Gauff listed as a huge underdog against Halep. The Westgate Sportsbook has Gauff set at +300, making Halep the big favorite at -400. She may be the underdog, but betting against Gauff is tough to do.

Gauff entered Wimbledon ranked 313th in the world. She is now up to 139. If she wins the 2019 Wimbledon title it would definitely rank as one of the greatest runs in sports history!

These two will battle it out on Monday, July 8, 2019, with the winner advancing one step closer to the Wimbledon finals. The start time for Gauff vs. Halep is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m., however, that will be determined after all of Saturday’s action is complete.