US Open 2019 winner purse: How much prize money did Bianca Andreescu win?

With her first-ever major win, Bianca Andreescu will claim a nice share with the US Open 2019 winner purse. The Canadian women’s tennis star upset Serena Williams in Saturday’s finals to capture the championship.

Here are more details on her win and how much prize money Bianca Andreescu will get for the victory.

Andreescu captures first Grand Slam title

It was the first-ever appearance for 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu at the US Open tennis tournament. The first time was a charm, as she made it all the way to the finals and beat Serena Williams in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. That gave her a huge win over the 37-year-old superstar who was looking to capture her record-tying 24th major win.

Following the loss, a humbled Williams praised her opponent saying, “Bianca played an unbelievable match. … It was incredible tennis out there. I just wish I could have played better.”

Andreescu was the No. 15 seed in a tournament that saw last year’s defending champion, Naomi Osaka, ousted by Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

After the victory, Andreescu reflected on what she accomplished. “Being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend in this sport, is amazing,” she said. “Oh, man, it wasn’t easy at all.”

How much money does Bianca Andreescu get?

With her US Open win, Andreescu picked up 2,000 points to add to her overall total. That gives her 4,835 points, putting her just eleven behind the world’s No. 1 player, Naomi Osaka.

Oh, and there’s also a nice bit of prize money too. Per Sporting News, the total US Open 2019 purse was set at a staggering $57,238,700 spread across all of the various tournaments including the women’s singles. Tournament participants get different amounts based on their finish.

Bianca Andreescu ends her champions' interview with 3 words that should strike fear into the hearts of the rest of the WTA: 'Let's keep going.'#USOpen pic.twitter.com/9tFR2thwmr — Live Tennis (@livetennis) September 7, 2019

It’s the richest purse in all of the Grand Slams in tennis. The winner for the men’s and women’s singles fields each pocket $3.85 million, which is a nice bit of money to take a vacation with, get a new car, home, and pretty much do a lot of other things with. So Bianca Andreescu scores fame and fortune with the headlines as well as her prize money.