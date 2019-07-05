Coco Gauff’s next game at Wimbledon: What time does she play today and who is her opponent Polona Hercog?

Teenage tennis prodigy Coco Gauff will be playing Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the third round at Wimbledon today after her win over 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round on Wednesday.

Polona Hercog ousted the 17th seed Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 in the second round to quality for the third round at Wimbledon.

What time does Gauff play Hercog?

Gauff will play Hercog on Center Court once the match before her — between Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka — is finished. It looks likely that this will be sometime after 5.30pm UK time — which is 12.30pm EST. Fans can watch the match online on the WatchESPN app and on ESPN.com.

Gauff had defeated Venus Williams in the first round

Coco Gauff, the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open era, had defeated five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams in the first round. She followed up her upset win over Williams with a decisive win over Rybarikova of Slovakia on Wednesday.

She defeated Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3. She oozed calm self confidence and maturity, delivering powerful serves, accurate ground strokes, and forceful returns. Despite being only 15 years old she has an athletic physique and long arms for a tennis player at 5 feet 10 inches. The consistency of her returns also helps her game as she doesn’t often give away free points.

Who is Polona Hercog?

Polona Hercog was born January 20, 1991, in Maribor, Slovenia. The 28-year-old tennis player is ranked 60th in the world and No. 2 in her country. She began playing tennis at the age of four and started her professional training at age 14 in Italy.

The 6 feet 1 inch player is easily recognized by her arm-length tattoo. Hercog has won five WTA Tour titles (three singles, two doubles). She has also won 14 singles and five double titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit. She won the 2008 French Open and Wimbledon Championships junior titles with Jessica Moore.

Besides her native Slovenian, Hercog is fluent in English and Italian.