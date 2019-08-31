Coco Gauff vs Naomi Osaka: What time do they start to play at US Open today?

On Saturday, American tennis phenom Coco Gauff is in action for the latest round of New York’s US Open. She’ll be looking for a major upset as she takes on the No. 1 player Naomi Osaka. Here’s a look at Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka’s matchup as well as what channel and time to watch the two women’s stars as they start to play at the US Open today.

Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka preview

In her most recent matchup, Gauff made history as the youngest women to reach the third round at the US Open. That match featured Coco defeating Timea Babos, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance. Following the win she spoke about the victory in front of the supportive crowd. Gauff also addressed her upcoming opponent in the interview, No. 1 Naomi Osaka.

At age 15, she’s the newcomer to the sport and facing a very tough opponent. Defending champion Naomi Osaka now looms. However, during her interview (below), Gauff said she wasn’t going to even think about Osaka until Saturday. Ahead of that, she had other business to take care of with a doubles match.

At 21, Naomi Osaka has a career record of 199-126 in singles competition with 3 WTA titles so far. She’s also earned over $11 million in prize money. She’s been the rising star of the WTA lately, capturing the Australian Open earlier this year and last year’s US Open. In that major win, Osaka took down one of the game’s all-time best players in Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-4.

In this year’s US Open, Osaka advanced to her third-round matchup by defeating Russian Anna Blinkova and Poland’s Magda Linette. Osaka’s first-round matchup presented some issues with her, but she prevailed 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-2. Her second-round matchup went much smoother as Osaka cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Linette.

Welcome to Day 6! See what lies in store for Saturday…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/8Cf1MhfuHc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2019

Gauff is the game’s rising star, and clearly the fan favorite at the US Open. She’s compiled a singles record of 30-16, so far, and earnings of over $300,000 in her early career. Coco is participating in the 2019 US Open as a Wild Card entrant.

In the first round, she defeated Russia’s Anastasia Potapova to advance to Babos. Now she’ll be an underdog against Osaka. Oddsmakers have her as a +220 to +245 underdog at various sportsbooks, while Osaka is a -280 to -333 favorite, per Odds Shark.

What time and channel do they play at US Open today?

Plenty of spectators will be on hand to witness the match at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday night. They’ve got this particular women’s US Open matchup set for a primetime slot on the tournament schedule. The official start time is 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night.

Other matchups ahead of that include Caroline Wozniacki vs. Bianca Andreescu at 12 p.m. ET and No. 7 Kiki Bertens taking on No. 26 Julia Georges at 1 p.m. E.T. Saturday afternoon.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Viewers can watch Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka as it takes place on ESPN2 for television presentation. It will also be available to cable and satellite subscribers on the WatchESPN mobile apps, website, or channels on streaming media devices. See more details at the official website for how to watch Gauff vs. Osaka live online.