St. Louis BattleHawks: Here’s what we know about the XFL team so far

There’s a new football team set to play in St. Louis and it’s not a rebooted Rams! Instead, the St. Louis XFL team will be a part of the eight-team rebooted league that starts in 2020.

We have some details so far about the St. Louis BattleHawks for the February 2020 season, so here’s a look at what we know, and what we’re waiting to find out.

St. Louis XFL team reveals name, logo in new video

Wednesday, August 21 brought the official announcement of all XFL team names and logos. That included the brand new St. Louis BattleHawks who revealed their mission to “create chaos” and “win at all costs.”

For each team’s reveal, a special video clip was shown to get fans hyped up for the new XFL team’s arrival to that city. Here’s a look at the St. Louis XFL team name and logo announcement video.

Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight. Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs. Cleared to engage February 2020: The St. Louis BattleHawks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/wGocLm80Tx — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

That video also brought with it the first look at the St. Louis BattleHawks logo which will be part of team uniforms and the related merchandise.

It’s a striking dark blue, grey, and white color scheme. A sword with wings is the main theme for the BattleHawks’ logo and it may remind NBA fans of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Of course, many St. Louis fans are being receptive to the logo, but some may not be so enamored with the name BattleHawks.

At least one fan pointed out on the logo tweet that the name is too close to “Blackhawks” which just so happens to be among the St. Louis Blues’ NHL opponents.

BattleHawks roster & coach situation

The St. Louis BattleHawks’ roster is still being put together, just like all of the other teams in the XFL. So far, only one player was signed as former Steelers QB Landry Jones is going to be on a team.

A draft will arrive in the coming weeks, and then teams will have more personnel.

That said, St. Louis BattleHawks have a coach. Jonathan Hayes will serve as BattleHawks head coach and general manager for the team. The big news arrived for St. Louis’ XFL team back in April.

He worked as the Cincinnati Bengals’ tight end coach for the last 16 seasons. Hayes also played in the NFL in 184 career games as a tight end. His career included time in Kansas City and Pittsburgh, the latter of whom he was with when they went to Super Bowl XXX.

Hayes will now bring 37 years of football experience with him as he helps select the best players for the BattleHawks’ roster. It seems this particular team is in very capable hands.

Per XFL’s website, Kurt Hunzeker was announced as the President of the St. Louis BattleHawks organization. Hunzeker previously worked as Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Research for Minor League Baseball.

BattleHawks’ schedule, venue, & tickets

The official XFL schedule starts as of February 8, 2020. There are two games on the slate for the first day of the new season, but which teams will play has yet to be revealed. St. Louis is going to play their home games at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

It’s the former home of the Rams from their days of playing in the city. It’s also undergone expansion efforts as shown in the video below.

STL BattleHawks tickets aren’t available for single games just yet since that information is unknown. However, fans can put down XFL 2020 deposits for the team at Ticketmaster here.

Keep in mind, that the big news today with team names and logos may have caused a flood of traffic to the Ticketmaster site from interested fans.