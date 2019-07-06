What time does USWNT play? USA vs. Netherlands World Cup finals start time, channel, & live stream details

The United States Women’s National Team will be back in FIFA World Cup action for a huge game on Sunday (July 7). This time around it’s the World Cup final with Team USA vs. the Netherlands for the title.

There will be plenty of spectators witnessing the matchup live and in person, and millions more watching worldwide. Here are the latest details for what time the USWNT plays, which TV channel it will be on, and how to watch it live online.

USA vs. Netherlands World Cup final preview

Both teams arrive to this FIFA World Cup finals after thrilling semifinals victories. Team USA was the first to pick up their victory, with a 2-1 win over England on July 2. That game featured the glaring absence of star player Megan Rapinoe due to injury.

However, Christen Press and Alex Morgan played brilliantly, each scoring header goals for the United States. Goalie Alyssa Naeher also deserves credit for stopping a key England penalty kick that could’ve been the game’s equalizer. The US escaped with the 2-1 victory, and will now play for their second-straight World Cup title and third overall.

1⃣ Only one team has held the #FIFAWWC and the @UEFAWomensEURO

2⃣ A fifth #FIFAWWC Final for the #USA

Meanwhile, the Netherlands enters a stage they’ve yet to be on during World Cup history. On July 3, they took on Sweden in a matchup that went scoreless for nearly 100 minutes.

It was a game which saw Kosovare Asllani go down with an injury, but she returned on Saturday to help Sweden pick up the bronze. However, in the semifinals the Netherlands’ Jackie Groenen was the hero for her side, scoring in the 99th minute for the 1-0 win.

They’ll now battle a USA team that are the reigning champions with a 2015 World Cup title to defend.

USWNT World Cup final start time, channel, & live stream

The USWNT World Cup finals start time arrives on Sunday morning, surprisingly. After several games were telecast on FOX in 3 p.m. Eastern time slots, the World Cup final will air at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. There are two other soccer games going on Sunday, with the United States men playing in Copa America finals later on.

Fox will once again be the official television channel to watch coverage of the game on. In addition, viewers with access to Fox live streaming apps or services, including Fox Sports Go, can watch the matchup live online. Telemundo will have a telecast of the matchup in Spanish.

World Cup finals: USA vs. Netherlands

USA vs. Netherlands Date & time: Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT)

Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) Channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Espanol)

FOX (English), Telemundo (Espanol) Live stream: Fox Sports Go

There are additional live streaming options to consider for Sunday’s World Cup finals. Streaming content subscriptions for services such as SlingTV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and PlayStation Vue all include various channel lineups. Some of these may include the Fox or Fox Sports Go channel to provide an option to see Sunday’s game.