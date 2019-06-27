USA vs. France Women’s World Cup 2019: Game time, channel, & how to watch quarterfinals live stream

On Friday, it’s the United States Women’s National Team in a major battle at the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019.

After some heroics from Megan Rapinoe in their previous game against Spain, the USA will take on the host nation France. The two teams will compete for a spot in the World Cup semifinals.

Here’s a look at the USA vs. France game details including start time, channel, and how to watch it live on TV or online.

USA vs. France quarterfinals preview, odds

It was a dramatic victory for Team USA against Spain, as the United States women were tied with their opponents for a large portion of the game.

Thanks to two penalty kicks in the game courtesy of Megan Rapinoe, the United States ultimately won 2-1 to advance to the next round. Now it’s another tough matchup, but this time against the tournament hosts.

It looks to be an exciting game from Parc des Princes.

Team France is also coming off a hard-fought win in their previous game against Brazil. The French side was able to score early on against Brazil in their matchup.

The visitors were able to tie things up and despite a VR check o the goal, they held onto that 1-1 tie. Ultimately, the game went to extra time, with France’s team captain Amandine Henry scoring the game-winner.

France moved on 2-1 and now takes on the tournament favorites.

The Women’s World Cup future odds had the USWNT at 3 to 1 before the FIFA tournament kicked off. They’re now at even odds at many sports books, followed by France (5-1) and Germany (6-1). France has been able to defeat the United States only three times in a total of 23 meetings.

For Friday’s matchup, the US Women’s National Team will be favorites, but only slightly in Paris. Per The Action Network, Team USA enters this matchup at +130 compared to France at +240, with a draw priced at +220.

The over/under for the game is 2.5 total goals scored.

USA vs. France game time, channel, live streaming

The Team USA vs. France game time is slated for approximately 3 p.m. Eastern Time (12 p.m. Pacific) on Friday, June 28. The Women’s World Cup quarterfinals matchup will be televised by FOX and their local affiliate stations around the country.

Viewers can watch on their corresponding cable, satellite, or local hi-definition antennae channels where available. The game is also available live on Telemundo in Spanish.

Hey. Hi. 👋 Did you know we’re playing on Friday? It’s a huge game. Starting now, we expect full #USA pride at all times. This means your twitter profile too ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iFSIjPMmJX — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 25, 2019

There’s also the potential to watch the USA vs. France World Cup game live streaming online. The Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps are available for live streaming the game, but only to those individuals who have a cable or satellite account to log in with.

There are also streaming content providers available with subscription packages. The ones to look into for live streaming USA vs. France on Friday include Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and PlayStation Vue.

Most of these services cost about $45 to $55 per month but will include Fox and Fox Sports Go.

Will it be Team USA or France moving on to the next round? The world will be watching on Friday as this huge matchup goes down in Paris!