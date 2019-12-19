Home > Sport > Soccer

Trinidadian soccer star Shahdon Winchester dies in car crash: Tributes pour in on Twitter

19th December 2019 6:16 PM ET
Soccer player Shahdon Winchester
Shahdon Winchester was an international soccer player from Trinidad and Tobago. Pic credit: Chicago Fire FC/YouTube

Trinidad and Tobago soccer star Shahdon Winchester died on Thursday in a car crash at the age of 27.

Winchester died after his car caught fire in a crash that happened on a highway in his native Trinidad. He was riding in a car with his girlfriend and two other men on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on the island of Trinidad.

His car reportedly collided with a telephone pole and burst into flames. All four were trapped and killed in the burning car.

Firefighters reportedly rushed to the scene but it was too late to save the lives of the car occupants.

One of the other two men in the car was identified as Keston Nicholas, according to the Daily Mail.

Winchester is survived by a three-year-old daughter who was born in November 2016. Winchester often fondly posted about his daughter whom he called his “princess.”

Tributes pour in on Twitter

International sports bodies, organizations, fans, and former colleagues have been reacting to the tragic news on social media.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) tweeted condolences:

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and team-mates of Shahdon Winchester following the tragic news of his passing.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s national football association also released a statement:

“Tragic and Heartbreaking news just coming to hand. Trinidad and Tobago forward Shahdon Winchester has been confirmed as one of the persons who have died in a vehicular accident this morning in Gasparillo.”

Shahdon Winchester bio

Winchester was born in Princes Town in Trinidad and Tobago on January 8, 1992.

He was an international soccer star and made his international debut in June 2010 when he was just 18 years old.

Winchester played for W Connection in Trinidad and Tobago and later Song Lam Nghe An in Vietnam. He also played for FF Jaro and SJK in Finland, Murcielagos in Mexico, and Kapaz in Azerbaijan.