Team USA vs. Sweden live stream, TV channel, & start time for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

On Thursday, Team USA vs. Sweden will be amongst the highlights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 matchups on the schedule.

The United States has been dominant so far in the tournament and are looking to capture another victory. Sweden has yet to lose too, and is hoping to play the role of spoilers.

Here are details for the United States Women’s National Team in their matchup against Sweden including the start time, TV channel, and how to watch the game live online.

Team USA vs. Sweden: What’s at stake, odds

Both the United States and Sweden have come away with wins in their first two contests during this 2019 World Cup. USA opened the tournament with a crushing 13-0 win over Thailand and followed it up with a more down-to-earth 3-0 win over Chile.

Sweden beat the same two teams, but by smaller margins of victory, handing a 2-0 loss to Chile and a 5-1 defeat to Thailand.

Both teams have played well over the past decade when it comes to this particular stage too. Team USA lost to Sweden, though, back in Germany during the 2011 World Cup. That may have been some sweet revenge for Sweden who lost to the US back in 2007.

Sweden also knocked Team USA out of the 2016 Rio Olympics on penalty kicks. So this match brings an intriguing revenge factor along with it. A video posted to Twitter captures the emotion of that particular shocking victory from three years ago.

Both teams currently hold six points in Group F. That means the winner of today’s game can emerge as the group leader.

What do the latest odds for the matchup say? According to OddsChecker, Team USA is currently ranging from a -250 to -325 favorite, depending on the sports book. That means it would take a bet of $250 or $325 to return a win of $100 with a United States win.

Team Sweden is the underdog at anywhere from +625 up to +850, as of this report. So a bet of $100 on the Swedish women’s team could return a handsome amount of $625 to $850 with an upset win.

Bettors can also go for a draw, which is coming in between +330 and +380 at various sportsbooks.

USA vs. Sweden start time, TV, & live stream details

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 live stream and TV coverage arrives at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (12 p.m. PT) on Thursday afternoon. FOX and Telemundo will be the official telecast providers with English and Spanish language commentary, respectively. Viewers can watch FOX on television in several ways.

FOX is available through most cable and satellite subscriptions as well as using over-the-air hi-definition antennae to pick up the local FOX affiliate stations. In addition, there’s the FOX Sports Go website, mobile apps, and channels for streaming media devices.

Streaming content provider subscriptions may be another option to watch Team USA vs. Sweden live stream. These can include Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Of those options, Fubo TV is advertising the women’s soccer as part of a free one-week trial for their service.

Will it be the United States or Sweden celebrating victory from France today? The fans will be watching to see who emerges in this latest chapter between two rivals!