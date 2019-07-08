Rose Lavelle’s goal against the Netherlands was the clincher USWNT needed to win

Rose Lavelle’s goal against the Netherlands in the 69th minute of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) 2019 FIFA World Cup final match against the Netherlands was the clincher the team needed to secure their fourth world cup title in a row.

The USWNT played a brilliant and technically accomplished game from the beginning. The first half ended goalless only due to the brilliant saves by the Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal, who stopped Julie Ertz from recording the first goal through a corner kick in the 28th minute and Alex Morgan from scoring two goals.

But the opportunity for the USWNT came in the 58th minute when Stefanie van der Gragt raised her feet too high in an effort to intercept a cross from the right flank but ended up kicking Morgan in the upper body. The foul occurred in the penalty area so the referee had to award a penalty kick to the USWNT.

Megan Rapinoe took the kick from the penalty spot and scored her only goal in the game in the 61st minute, giving the USWNT the lead. The goal was Rapinoe’s only goal in the game, her sixth goal in the tournament, and 50th international goal.

NERVES OF STEEL 💪🇺🇸 Megan Rapinoe scores her 50th international goal from the penalty spot and gives USA the lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/gjPpYOrcyl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

The goal, scored two days after her 34th birthday, also made her the oldest player to score in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

Megan Rapinoe (34) is the oldest player to score in a #FIFAWWC final, breaking the record set by Carli Lloyd (32) four years ago. 🇺🇸 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) July 7, 2019

Rose Lavelle’s goal

Rose Lavelle’s brilliant goal came in the 69th minute when she received a pass in the midfield. The 24-year-old midfielder took the ball and ran with it from the midfield straight into the opponent’s penalty area, performing one step over and feinting a right move before suddenly cutting to her left and displacing the center defense. She then unleashed a blistering left-footer to the far right that beat France’s goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal hands down.

“I like my left foot.” – Rose Lavelle, summing it up. #FIFAWWC #USWNT — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) July 7, 2019

Rose LaVelle is my favorite soccer player in the world 🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇸 — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) July 7, 2019

Rose Lavelle is the most innocent looking assassin I’ve ever seen tbh. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 7, 2019

Rose Lavelle already has a mural in Cincinnati. She just scored a goal to lead the USA to a World Cup title. She deserves a statue and unlimited Skyline for life. pic.twitter.com/seklWmxbOd — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) July 7, 2019

The Dutch defenders made the mistake of giving her space to cut deep into their half unchallenged and get within shooting range of their goal. And the Dutch paid dearly for the defensive error. Given the tempo of the game from the beginning, the goal established the dominance of the Americans and ended the Dutch’s hope of equalizing after Rapinoe’s goal.

Trump: “Megan should win first before she talks” Megan Rapinoe: #USWNT pic.twitter.com/2GtdeXHhbJ — 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒀 (@yleniaindenial) July 7, 2019

The Americans dominated the game with 10 shots on target compared with Netherlands’ one shot.