Andre Gomes injury video and update: Everton footballer suffers horrific injury versus Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday’s Premier League clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur saw at least one star suffer a horrific injury on the pitch. Midfielder Andre Gomes went down due to an ankle injury during the EPL matchup. Video footage showed the rough injury for the Everton player, and an update has since arrived from his team regarding his recovery.

Gomes injury video during Everton game

Some viewers believe Andre Gomes may have suffered a career-ending injury in his team’s game against the Spurs this past weekend. The ankle injury occurred as Gomes was challenged by the Spurs’ Heung-Min Son. It led to Gomes remaining on the pitch and Son sent out of the game due to the tackle.

In a video from Telemundo Deportes, viewers can see just after the injury occurs as Heung-Min Son is shaken up, and teammates gathered on the pitch to check on Gomes. Eventually, medical staff came over to assist and were with Gomes for a while before transporting him away.

Footage of the injury itself is shown around the 3:45 mark of the video with Son’s sliding tackle and Gomes falling to the pitch in pain with a dislocated ankle.

Son was also said to be visibly distraught following the incident and later his club’s manager Mauricio Pochettino said he didn’t feel Son should have been sent off for it.

Another video shows the crowd giving their appreciation and support as Gomes is carried off the pitch for further evaluation and treatment. He was taken to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

A round of applause for Andre Gomes who gets carted off after suffering a horrific ankle injury. Wishing him all the best. pic.twitter.com/dCAk3rn8p3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 3, 2019

The Tottenham Hotspur club offered wishes for a speedy recovery after the Gomes injury occurred. There were plenty of other clubs and players who also tweeted out similar sentiments. They included Barcelona, Bryan Oviedo, Idrissa Guan Gueye, Morgan Schneiderlin, Theo Walcott, and Jordan Pickford.

Thinking of you brother @aftgomes We're all here for you. Hope to see you back on the pitch as soon as possible. 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/WLLIVxL9sU — Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) November 3, 2019

The matchup ended up in a 1-1 tie between the two clubs, but clearly Gomes’ injury remained on everyone’s minds following the game.

Andre Gomes injury update from Everton

Per a Liverpool Echo report, Everton manager Marco Silva provided his thoughts on Gomes’ injury following the draw.

“A tough moment for our dressing room. Andre will have all the support he needs,” Silva told the media. “I am 100 percent sure he will become stronger as a football player and a man. He is a fantastic man and a fantastic professional.”

On Monday, the Everton social media crew provided an update. Gomes underwent successful surgery for the dislocation injury. He’ll begin his rehabilitation at USM Finch Farm after spending a bit of time recovering in the hospital.

💙 | A positive update on @aftgomes. 🙏 On behalf of Andre, we'd like to thank everybody for their support. #EFC pic.twitter.com/RHuIkOAr8V — Everton (@Everton) November 4, 2019

As far as a timetable for Gomes’ return, that is currently unknown. However, the best news is that they indicate Andre Gomes is expected to make a full recovery from the dislocated ankle injury.