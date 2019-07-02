Alex Morgan tea sipping celebration: Team USA star sips tea for birthday goal

It was a sweet day all around for Alex Morgan. The United States Women’s National Team captain was celebrating her 30th birthday on Tuesday.

In addition, she and Team USA picked up an exciting victory in the World Cup semifinals against England. That brought about a special Alex Morgan tea sipping celebration in an epic taunt towards the English.

Alex Morgan makes history, sips tea after birthday goal

Team USA was able to score within the first 15 minutes of their game against England. Christen Press was playing as a replacement for the injured Megan Rapinoe. It was only fitting that Press scored the first USA goal, a header from the side right over England’s goalie.

England would strike back with a goal of their own to tie it in the first half. That made it a stressful wait for United States fans, but team captain Alex Morgan would deliver on her birthday nonetheless. Morgan’s goal was another header right into the center of the goal.

After scoring that huge goal to give the U.S. the lead back, Morgan ran to the side, stopped and then cocked her head back to sip some tea. It was an epic troll towards the English side but a fitting birthday celebration.

Alex Morgan is the new Queen of England after that tea celebrationpic.twitter.com/xxYxohBHK2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 2, 2019

Morgan’s goal also made history. She became the first player to score a goal on her birthday during the FIFA World Cup. The Team USA captain later sent out a tweet thanking everyone for the birthday love. She also mentioned her favorite drink.

This team is special. Thanks for the bday love. Thanks for the rocking stadium. Thanks for continuing to believe with us. And that’s the tea. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2019

Reactions to Morgan’s celebration mostly positive

As one might expect, most of the United States fans were absolutely loving what Alex Morgan did to celebrate by sipping tea after her birthday goal. After all, she just hit the big 3-0 and helped her team win a huge game. That said, there were those who felt her taunt towards the English was a bit off.

The most hilarious thing about Alex Morgan's celebration is that Americans think we're all about Downton Abbey and high tea, instead of Love Island and Dark Fruits pic.twitter.com/1xODxNPd2x — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 2, 2019

There were also at least a few individuals who felt Morgan’s tea sipping taunt was in poor taste. Bein Sports FIFA World Cup analyst Lianne Sanderson called it “distasteful,” despite saying she generally loves how the Americans celebrate.

Regardless, there’s no technical foul or fine given out for an excessive celebration at the World Cup. Alex Morgan will still be on the field for the next game, and it’s a huge matchup too.

What’s next for Alex Morgan & Team USA?

Most likely, Alex Morgan and her teammates are celebrating the big semifinals win in addition to her birthday. With that 2-1 victory over England, the United States moves on to the FIFA World Cup finals with a chance to secure a second consecutive title.

They’ll have a five-day period of rest before the finals arrive. They’re hoping within that time, Megan Rapinoe will have improved to where she can participate in the game.

Megan Rapinoe missed the semis with a minor hamstring strain, but she feels confident she can go in the final. pic.twitter.com/fisnuu9NIa — espnW (@espnW) July 2, 2019

A report from ESPN indicates that Rapinoe was dealing with a hamstring problem and should be good to go. Even if she can’t, this team showed they have plenty of star power to win games.

The FIFA World Cup finals take place on Sunday, July 7. Team USA will take on the winner of the Netherlands vs. Sweden semifinals game slated for Wednesday (July 3).

Depending on which team the US faces, Alex Morgan may need to develop a windmill or Viking celebration for her next goal.