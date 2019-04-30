Sloane Stephens engaged: Tennis star says ‘yes’ to Jozy Altidore

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open tennis champion, and her soccer star boyfriend Jozy Altidore just announced their engagement.

Altidore, 29, plays for Toronto FC. He has also played with the U.S. men’s national team.

Stephens and Altidore took to social media on Monday to announce their engagement. Stephens tweeted a photo of herself with Altidore, captioned, “Forever yes.”

Altidore also posted a photo to Twitter, with the caption, “Forever starts now.”

The announcement posted to Stephens’ Instagram got more than 51,000 likes within hours after he posted it. Fans, sports stars, and even organizations such as the U.S. Olympic Committee, congratulated the couple.

Dozens of fans also reacted to Altidore’s Twitter announcement.

Other national and international sports organizations that congratulated the couple included the U.S. Tennis Association and the Australian Open’s account, according to CNN.

Sun-Sentinel reports that Stephens and Altidore were both raised in South Florida. Stephens is from Plantation while Altidore is from Boca Raton.

Stephens, born in 1993, has won six WTA singles titles and was the 2018 French Open runner-up. She was also part of the U.S. Fed Cup team on multiple occasions, making her debut there as a teenager in 2012.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranks her in the top 10, peaking at the number 3 position in the summer of 2018.

Altidore, who was born in 1989, is a soccer star. His professional career took off in 2006 at the age of 16 when he joined the New York Red Bulls. He transferred to Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga for a transfer fee of $10 million in 2008.

Before playing with the U.S. national team, he played with the national U-17 team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015. He also played with the U-20 team at the FIFA World Cup in 2007, and the U-23 team at the Beijing Olympics.

He has made 110 international appearances for the U.S. national team since his debut as a striker in 2007 and scored 41 goals. He last played for the national team in 2017 when the U.S. lost to Trinidad and Tobago in the qualification series for the 2018 World Cup.