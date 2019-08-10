Simone Biles makes history, becomes first gymnast to land double-twisting, double somersault dismount [Video]

Four-time Olympic medalist and 14-time world champion Simone Biles made history on Friday when she became the first gymnast to ever attempt and successfully complete a double-twisting, double somersault-dismount off the balance beam, Team USA announced.

Biles completed the jaw-dropping gymnastic dismount on Friday, at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri.

💥 WAIT FOR IT 💥@Simone_Biles is the first person in history to perform this dismount and 👏 SHE 👏 NAILED 👏 IT. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/l7vVInxMJv — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2019

Simone Biles just did a beam dismount no one’s ever done before. pic.twitter.com/LonBb3OQbI — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) August 10, 2019

Simone Biles is the first person EVER to land a dismount with two flips and two twists 👏 (via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/aSUHASMuWc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 10, 2019

According to Team USA, the complex, gravity-defying move will be named after Biles after she performs it at the next international competition. And if she is able to pull it off, it will be the third special gymnastic skill named after the 22-year-old sporting superstar.

Before she successfully performed the double-twisting, double somersault dismount, Biles also became the first female gymnast to attempt a triple-double, which involves completing two flips and three full twists in the air before landing.

She attempted the triple-double during the floor exercise but missed it when she stumbled forward.

She was clearly upset when she missed the triple-double, but her disappointment was compensated for when, only a few hours later, she successfully completed the double dismount.

“I’m really happy with the beam dismount and how it’s come along because if you had asked me if I was going to complete it, I would’ve said no,” Team USA reports Biles said.

“I feel like in those short two weeks we did a lot of work on a couple of the events, so I’m pretty excited with how it turned out,” she added.

Fans have been celebrating Biles’ latest accomplishment on Twitter.

Biles currently holds a strong lead in the two-day competition, nearly two points ahead of her closest competitor, and she is expected to win her sixth U.S. title, according to CNN.