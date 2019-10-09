Shane Richmond death: Who was Mitch Richmond’s son?

This past Monday, Mitch Richmond’s son Shane Richmond passed away at the age of 20. Many basketball fans are aware of Richmond, a multiple-time All-Star in the league who starred on the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Now many more people are learning more about Mitch Richmond’s son and family after the unfortunate news.

Mitch Richmond posts a statement about son’s death

In a statement from Richmond posted via Logan Murdock on Twitter, the former NBA star mentioned that his son’s death was “unexpected.” The NBA Hall of Famer and champion also said that everyone who knew his son is “heartbroken and devastated” by Shane’s passing. Here’s the official statement released by the Golden State Warriors.

Statement from former Warrior Mitch Richmond on the death of his youngest son, Shane, who passed away last night at 20 years old. pic.twitter.com/H161ak8D7q — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 8, 2019

Mitch Richmond played for the Golden State Warriors for three seasons after he was drafted by the team in 1988. He became part of the “RUN TMC” trio which also consisted of Chris Mullin and Tim Hardaway.

Richmond would go on to play seven more seasons as a member of the Sacramento Kings and three with the Washington Wizards. He was a six-time NBA All-Star, an All-Star Game MVP, and ultimately became a champion as a member of the Lakers in his final season.

The Hall of Famer will be a part of the NBC Sports California team as an analyst for Kings games.

Details about Shane Richmond & family

It’s currently unknown how or where Shane Richmond’s death occurred. Not a lot of information is known about his career or education but based on various statements, Shane had a positive impact on others’ lives.

In Mitch Richmond’s statement, he describes his son as “a ray of light for his two brothers, sister, mom and dad.” Richmond also says his son “at only 20 years of age, had a wealth of friends and admirers who will desperately miss his warm affection and smile.”

Back in 2013, Shane Richmond was reported missing from his Calabasas home in California at age 14. At the time, his mother Juliannah Richmond told police she believed her son had run away from home, per CBS Sacramento. According to The Mercury News, Shane returned home safely not long after the initial missing report came out.

In December 2015, Juliannah posted a Christmas photo featuring family. The photo appears to show her and Mitch’s own kids along with Chris Mullin and Manute Bol’s kids.

Merry Christmas Richmond, Mullins and Bol pic.twitter.com/jE1ProG4hX — JULIANNAH RICHMOND (@JULI_RICHMOND) December 26, 2015

The Sacramento Kings organization also issued a statement with regards to Shane’s passing. In part of their statement, they said “Shane will be remembered as a wonderful son, brother, and friend.”

Kings statement on the passing of Shane Richmond, Mitch Richmond’s youngest son. pic.twitter.com/FjHicf97Xr — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) October 9, 2019

Mitch and Juliannah have been married since 1993. Juliannah appeared on the TV series Basketball Wives from 2010 through 2011. In addition, she’s had a minor role in 2013’s Baggage Claim film.

Their other two sons are Phillip and Jerin. Of those children, Shane’s brother Philip played basketball for Oregon from 2014 through 2016 as a walk-on with the team. Juliannah was active on Twitter and Instagram for a while, often posting comments and photos praising her children including Shane Richmond.

The family is now asking others to respect their privacy as they continue grieving the loss of Shane.