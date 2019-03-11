Serena Williams forced out of Indian Wells 2019 due to viral illness: Fans tell her to rest

Serena Williams was forced to retire from the Indian Wells Open 2019 after contracting a viral illness. The 23-time grand slam champion is breaking her silence about what went wrong and what forced her off the court.

She won the first three games against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza but lost the following seven games before bowing out of the tournament.

Serena was reportedly talking to her coach and the medical staff on hand to determine whether it was wise to continue.

Feel better soon! Serena Williams' third round retirement was due to viral illness.#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/mpBNT0snHu — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 10, 2019

“Before the match, I did not feel great, and then it just got worse with every second; extreme dizziness and extreme fatigue,” Serena Williams reportedly told the tournament’s website after retiring.

Now, she’s focusing on the future and getting better.

“By the score, it might have looked like I started well, but I was not feeling at all well physically. I will focus on getting better and start preparing for Miami,” she added.

After the news broke of her retiring from Indian Wells 2019 due to a viral illness, fans reached out to her on Twitter, asking her to please rest and take it easy.

💔 @serenawilliams you desrve a break. You are a champion and a Queen. Listen to your body. God bless. . . 💪🏽🙏🏾❣💪🏽🙏🏾❣💪🏽🙏🏾❣ — Natasha🦋💋 (@purpleindian27) March 11, 2019

Feel better soon @serenawilliams — Ariel Bell (@arielfb26) March 11, 2019

@serenawilliams I pray that you're doing well. Please get well soon. — Julia Peck (@Jewelluvme41) March 11, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Serena Williams’ health has made headlines. Back in September 2018, Serena opened up about the birth of her daughter, who arrived via emergency C-section in September 2017. Williams knew something was wrong after the birth, sharing that she had been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot that blocks blood to the lungs, and a hematoma, the swelling of clotted blood under the skin.

Her C-section wound would later open after intense coughing caused by the pulmonary embolism. She was also bedridden for six weeks to recover from her scary birth.

Serena Williams has not commented on her Indian Wells exit on social media at the time of publication.