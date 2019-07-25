Self Made TBT: Notable players in The Basketball Tournament 2019

Self Made is among the teams competing in The Basketball Tournament 2019. It’s a field of 64 teams competing for a huge prize of $2 million.

Games are played during July and August to ultimately see which team is the best of the tournament. The Self Made TBT team features some notable players in The Basketball Tournament including former NBA player Mario Chalmers and college star Perry Ellis.

Self Made players include Kansas alum

On Thursday night, The Basketball Tournament Wichita Regional officially tipped off. The unique aspect of the Self Made team roster is that the word “Self” refers to coach Bill Self.

All of the players played for coach Self at Kansas, so Thursday night’s game made for a nice reunion event. Self stopped by with ESPN commentators Fran Fraschilla and Mike Kennedy to talk about the team at The Basketball Tournament.

Many NBA fans are familiar with Darrell Arthur. He’s played for 10 years in the league with the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets. With Denver in 2017-18, he averaged 2.8 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. For his career, Arthur averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

Ellis played four years for Kansas but never participated in the NBA. Despite being signed by the Charlotte Hornets in 2016, he was waived a month later and never picked with another team.

Ellis played forward for Kansas from 2012 through 2016 and now plays overseas.

Who else is on Self Made in The Basketball Tournament?

A look at the full roster for the Self Made TBT squad shows off the talent they put together for The Basketball Tournament 2019. In addition to Arthur and Ellis, here’s a look at some of the other Kansas Jayhawks’ alumni who are part of their team.

The squad is reunited and tomorrow team Self Made will make a debut in the Wichita Regional of @thetournament! #RockChalk #TBT2019https://t.co/uaT5e5prmf — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) July 24, 2019

#0 Darrell Arthur

#3 Jeremy Case

#5 Naadir Tharpe

#10 Tyshawn Taylor

#15 Elijah Johnson

#23 Mario Little

#24 Travis Releford

#33 Landen Lucas

#34 Perry Ellis

#40 Kevin Young

In terms of notable players on that roster, Kevin Young is currently participating in the NBA’s G-League. He plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Tyshawn Taylor is another former NBA player. He competed for two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Taylor averaged just 2.9 points, 0.9 assists, and 0.5 rebounds per contest.

See more information and details about the Self Made TBT squad at the official webpage here. Additionally, follow the TBT’s official Twitter page for updates from the event.