Ryan Newman wreck at Daytona 500: Update on NASCAR driver hospitalized after fiery crash on final lap

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

A Ryan Newman wreck at Daytona 500 had fans concerned for the NASCAR driver’s health. While Denny Hamlin was the winner, a fiery crash ahead of the finish ended up sending Newman to the hospital.

Here is the latest on Newman’s update following his scary Daytona 500 accident and hospitalization on Monday.

Ryan Newman hospitalized after Daytona 500 crash

It appeared as if Ryan Newman might claim his second career victory at the Daytona 500 on Monday, Feb. 18. He grabbed the lead on the final lap of the race but had an unfortunate crash as he and another driver were jockeying for position on the track.

The accident occurred as Newman was ahead of Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney for the lead. Blaney attempted to give Newman a push to stay ahead of Hamlin. However, it didn’t go as planned and ended up as a fiery crash.

According to Fox News, Blaney’s bumper caught the back of Newman’s Ford. That ended up sending Newman into the wall with his car flipping and rolling over. Another car hit Newman’s on the driver side and it was sent skidding across the finish lane on fire.

Denny Hamlin would end up getting the win at the big race, but all thoughts were on Newman’s condition after the NASCAR driver was involved in such a horrific crash.

After nearby bystanders were cleared from the area, safety workers quickly attended to Newman’s car. Reportedly, they needed several minutes to roll his car back onto its wheels and the extract Newman from the car.

Newman was then taken away in an ambulance to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Video footage emerged via NASCAR on FOX showing Hamlin’s win as well as the Ryan Newman wreck on the final lap.

Hamlin claims third Daytona win, reacts to crash

Following the race, Blaney commented about his intentions in trying to give fellow Ford driver a push on the final lap.

“We were coming so fast it’s hard to make a quick move, especially with someone pushing you,” Blaney said per USA Today.

“He blocked the top, and then he blocked the bottom too, and at that point when he blocked the bottom, I was just committed to pushing to win, try to get a Ford to win instead of [Hamlin].”

For Denny Hamlin, it was his second-straight win at Daytona and third in his career. His other win came back in 2016, giving him three of the last five at the big NASCAR race.

You don’t fully understand the magnitude of a crash until you see a picture like this. Ryan Newman has been taken to an area hospital. The sports world is praying he’s ok🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/t9aJM9ZLXl — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 18, 2020

However, thoughts stayed with Ryan Newman following the horrifying crash that occurred on that final lap. Hamlin commented on it after his victory.

“I didn’t see the contact the other car has with [Newman] when he was in the air,” Hamiln said following the race, per CBS Sports. “The worst-case scenario you can possibly have any time you have a wreck is to have somebody’s nose kinda where your head is at.”

NASCAR on FOX commentators Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon gave an update following Newman’s accident. Gordon commented on how dangerous the sport can be while also offering thoughts and prayers for Newman.

Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon provide an update on Ryan Newman's status. pic.twitter.com/1lppd0zazz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

As of this report, there were no further updates given about Ryan Newman’s condition. Right now, thoughts and prayers are fully focused on the NASCAR driver’s condition after this scary incident.