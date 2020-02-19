Ryan Newman released from hospital in amazing turnaround following Daytona 500 crash

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

Ryan Newman was just released from the hospital, marking an amazing recovery from his crash at the Daytona 500.

When Newman crashed on the last lap of the 2020 Daytona 500, there were fears that his life may have been taken from him.

Now, less than 48 hours after getting rushed to the Halifax Medical Center, Newman has been released on his own recognizance.

Early Wednesday morning, we reported the great news that Newman was conscious and speaking with family members. That has ended up being just the first exciting update to come out today.

Not only has Newman begun posting on social media again, but he isn’t even at the Halifax Medical Center any longer.

Below is a post that was made on social media a bit earlier (clicking on the post will enlarge it):

Ryan Newman released from Halifax Medical Center

As if the news that Newman was walking around the center and spending time with his family wasn’t good enough, that was followed about an hour later with even grander news about the situation.

The entry below was just posted on social media:

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

“Treated and released.” It doesn’t get much better than that for a NASCAR driver who has been involved in a terrible crash on the track.

It’s amazing how far the emotional scales have swung in the past 48 hours when it comes to Newman. Fans and fellow drivers were praying for him following one of the worst crashes in recent memory.

Now, people will likely be praying in thanks for what seems like a miracle that just happened.

Daytona 500 2020 recap

The 2020 Daytona 500 got started on Sunday, February 16, but the rains started to hamper the festivities. The race ended up being suspended until Monday afternoon, allowing the drivers to escape driving in the rain.

There were several notable wrecks during the race on Monday, but they all ended up pailing in comparison to what happened on the final lap.

As Ryan Newman was leading the race and heading into the final straightaway, he made a move to go lower on the track and block Denny Hamlin from passing him and taking that checkered flag away.

Hamlin clipped Newman’s bumper, sending Newman into the wall and starting a chain reaction crash that marred the end of the race. There was very little celebrating when it was discovered that Newman would have to be extricated from his car.

Fans can certainly look forward to Newman speaking about this incident in the near future.

At that point, we may get an official medical update on him as well. However, the great news is that he is walking, has been treated, and is already out of the hospital.