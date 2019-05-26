Rod Bramblett and wife Paula die in car accident: Who was the Voice of the Auburn Tigers?

Rod Bramblett, the veteran Auburn radio announcer best known as radio’s Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, died on Saturday after a tragic car crash.

An Auburn University spokesperson and Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett last night, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Auburn police said the tragic accident occurred at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn, Alabama, when a 16-year-old male driver in a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended the SUV in which the Brambletts were riding.

Rod, 53, was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died from a closed head injury and multiple internal injuries.

Paula, 52, was rushed to the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where she also died from her injuries, according to a statement by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

The Auburn Family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BiynTWHcIx — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

Our hearts are full of grief. Janet and I offer our sympathy and support to the family of Rod and Paula Bramblett. The Auburn family loves you! — Steven Leath (@AuburnPrez) May 26, 2019

The 16-year-old driver whose name was not disclosed suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to East Alabama Medical Center emergency room.

Auburn police said they were investigating the crash, but Lee County Coroner Harris said there was no evidence that alcohol was a factor.

Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, were involved in a serious car accident early Saturday evening in Auburn. We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers. — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

This news is devastating. Praying for Rod and Paula and the entire Auburn Family. — Rhett Lashlee (@rhettlashlee) May 26, 2019

Sending prayers from Dawg Nation such an iconic voice. — dawgs by 90🐶 (@keepitrare) May 26, 2019

Prayers for the Bramblett family🙏🏾 This is tough… — Tre' Williams (@Trew30_) May 26, 2019

Sending thoughts and prayers from Gator nation. — Justin Firtell (@jfrocks16) May 26, 2019

As a 43 year old Bama fan I’m old enough to despise every Jim Fyffe & Rod Bramblett “Touchdown Auburn” call on the radio, and yet I sit here in sadness over tonight’s news. Rod was a significant thread of the rivalry fabric. Prayers for the Bramblett family. — Heath Phillips (@RHeathPhillips) May 26, 2019

Praying for him and his family 🙏🏾 — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) May 26, 2019

I am crushed to hear this news. Praying for Rod and his family. — David Kellum (@RebVoice) May 26, 2019

Prayers up from this Georgia Bulldog — Darren M Self (@self_darren) May 26, 2019

Growing up, I listened to Rod Bramblett call out play by play for Auburn. I dreamed about him calling out my name on the radio during a big game. Rod will always be my favorite radio announcer. He and Paula will be greatly missed by our Auburn family and so many others. pic.twitter.com/Q7UgPzKrdd — Bo Nix (@bo_nix10) May 26, 2019

Who was Rod Bramblett?

Bramblett graduated from Auburn University in 1988 and began his career in radio broadcasting soon after his graduation. He started calling baseball games for the Auburn Tigers in 1993 and was lead announcer for Auburn baseball for 11 seasons before taking over from the late Jim Fyffe (who died of a brain aneurysm in June 2003) as the official Voice of the Tigers, announcing for Auburn Tigers football, basketball and baseball games.

He rose to the position of Auburn Network’s Director of Broadcast Services. Rod was named the Alabama Broadcaster of the Year in 2006 and 2010.

In 2013, he was honored as Sports Illustrated’s Play-by-Play Announcer of the Year after he came to the spotlight nationwide for his calls of “Kick Six” and “Miracle in Jordan-Hare” in Auburn’s game winning plays against Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.

Rod and Paula have two children, daughter Shelby and son Josh.