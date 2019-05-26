Home > Sport

Rod Bramblett and wife Paula die in car accident: Who was the Voice of the Auburn Tigers?

26th May 2019 1:37 PM ET
Rod and Paula Bramblett
Rod Bramblett, Voice of the Tigers, and wife Paula were killed in a road crash. Pic credit: Auburn Tigers/Twitter

Rod Bramblett, the veteran Auburn radio announcer best known as radio’s Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, died on Saturday after a tragic car crash.

An Auburn University spokesperson and Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett last night, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Auburn police said the tragic accident occurred at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn, Alabama, when a 16-year-old male driver in a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended the SUV in which the Brambletts were riding.

Rod, 53, was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died from a closed head injury and multiple internal injuries.

Paula, 52, was rushed to the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where she also died from her injuries, according to a statement by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

The 16-year-old driver whose name was not disclosed suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to East Alabama Medical Center emergency room.

Auburn police said they were investigating the crash, but Lee County Coroner Harris said there was no evidence that alcohol was a factor.

Who was Rod Bramblett?

Bramblett graduated from Auburn University in 1988 and began his career in radio broadcasting soon after his graduation. He started calling baseball games for the Auburn Tigers in 1993 and was lead announcer for Auburn baseball for 11 seasons before taking over from the late Jim Fyffe (who died of a brain aneurysm in June 2003) as the official Voice of the Tigers, announcing for Auburn Tigers football, basketball and baseball games.

He rose to the position of Auburn Network’s Director of Broadcast Services. Rod was named the Alabama Broadcaster of the Year in 2006 and 2010.

In 2013, he was honored as Sports Illustrated’s Play-by-Play Announcer of the Year after he came to the spotlight nationwide for his calls of “Kick Six” and “Miracle in Jordan-Hare” in Auburn’s game winning plays against Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.

Rod and Paula have two children, daughter Shelby and son Josh.

