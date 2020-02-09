PJ Walker, Nick Holley, and James Butler lead Houston Roughnecks to blowout win over LA Wildcats in XFL Week 1 matchup

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

The first portion of Week 1 of the 2020 XFL season is in the books. On the opening day of action, the DC Defenders hosted the Seattle Dragons and then the LA Wildcats visited the Houston Roughnecks.

While the season is still very young, the Roughnecks and Defenders look like they mean business right out of the gates!

Walker, Holley, Butler lead Houston Roughnecks

Week 1 was a great one for the Houston Roughnecks.

Led by the trio of quarterback PJ Walker, wideout/running back Nick Holley, and running back James Butler, the roughnecks crushed the Los Angeles Wildcats by the final score of 37-17.

PJ Walker had himself a great XFL debut.

Walker completed 23-of-39 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns as the Houston offense dictated the tempo throughout the game. Walker not only put up some nice numbers, but he also looked very comfortable running the Houston offense.

Another player who looked great in Week 1 was running back James Butler.

2nd TD for 2️⃣8️⃣@jamessbutler20 is a beast 😤pic.twitter.com/PdHRZuBKZE — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 9, 2020

Butler made the most of his touches on Saturday as his nine carries netted him 30 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 20 yards in the opening day win for the Roughnecks.

One more player deserves some recognition for Houston.

Running Back Nick Holley overcame three torn ACLs and a broken back to make his dreams come true in the XFL 🙏 (via @FOXSports)pic.twitter.com/gz17oMqF4o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2020

To say running back Nick Holley has been through a lot is an understatement of epic proportions.

Holley has suffered through three torn ACL injuries along with a broken back while chasing his football dreams. Tonight Holley hauled in four passes for 50 yards, including a nice 29-yard effort that Holley snatched up in heavy traffic.

Incredible throw from P.J. Walker to Nick Holley, who pays him back with a great catch pic.twitter.com/6VU3WK1qsI — Arif Hasan, leap day enthusiast (@ArifHasanNFL) February 9, 2020

While those numbers may not jump out at the average fan, the fact that Holley is back on the field and looking like he is healthy is something all youngsters should notice. Never give up on your dreams.

DC Defenders destroy Seattle

In case you missed the early game, just like Houston, this one was a one-sided affair.

The DC Defenders took out the Seattle Dragons by the final score of 31-19.

DC was led by former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. Jones threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns on the day as the DC faithful cheered their team to victory.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Eli Rogers led DC in receiving on Saturday as he caught six passes for 73 yards.

Jones and the Defenders look like they will be one tough team to beat this year. It is way too early to start talking about an XFL Champion, especially considering that we still haven’t seen four of the eight teams perform. Nevertheless, DC and Houston sure look great after Week 1!