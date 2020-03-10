PJ Walker NFL bound? Three teams reportedly eyeing the Houston Roughnecks QB

PJ Walker is tearing up the XFL. Now the big question is will he return in 2021 to the league that has helped grow his popularity or will he get an opportunity to return to the NFL this fall? I would bet on the latter.

PJ Walker XFL to NFL move will happen

If you don’t think PJ Walker can make the jump from the XFL to the NFL you either aren’t watching the Houston Roughnecks quarterback in action or you don’t know about his previous history.

Walker already has NFL experience. Unfortunately, it was in Indianapolis during the Andrew Luck era.

Or, maybe it turned out to be a good thing that Walker was in Indy.

When Walker was looking for work, it was Andrew Luck who reached out to the XFL commissioner to try and give his friend a letter of recommendation.

It also was easy to reach out to the commish – considering it is Andrew’s father Oliver Luck.

Walker has made the best of his opportunity with the Houston Roughnecks as he is leading the league in most of the quarterback statistics.

Walker leads the XFL in passing yards (1,338) and touchdowns (15). He is a close second to Los Angeles’ Josh Johnson in overall passer-rating with a mark at 104.4. Johnson is No. 1 with a 106.3 passer-rating.

His numbers don’t lie, but it is also his leadership on the field that has scouts giving him a serious look.

NFL teams eyeing Walker

So just which teams are watching Walker as he leads his Roughnecks to victory after victory each week?

NFL looking to XFL for future stars? Or possibly roster backups… https://t.co/Gc3l6I5GFr — Pigskin Glory (@PigskinGlory) March 10, 2020

According to multiple reports, the Seattle Seahawks are the most interested at the moment, however, the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans have reportedly looked into Walker’s abilities as well.

It is no secret that talent comes from all ends of the globe in the sporting world and the XFL has helped showcase that talent for football players.

That is one of several reasons that the XFL should last this go-around – unlike its one-and-done season back in 2001.

Right now, Walker could strengthen any QB roster in the NFL. Even as a backup, a team would know that if their starting quarterback couldn’t play for any reason that they would have a sure-handed QB heading into the game in Walker.

Walker’s go-to wideout Cam Phillips may also get a look or two from NFL scouts.

Of Walker’s 15 touchdown passes, Phillips has hauled in 9 of them.

The only bad news that could come of this possible move to the NFL this fall for PJ Walker is Roughneck fans won’t be able to see their star in a Houston uniform.

If an NFL opportunity does arrive, you know the Houston faithful will wish him well.