PGA Tour Championship 2019 purse: How much money did Rory McIlroy win at tournament?

Rory McIlroy is back on top after capturing a victory on Sunday at the PGA Tour Championship. McIlroy, who has four major championships in his career, also claimed his second Fed Ex Cup championship with Sunday’s win.

That brings him quite a bit of money based on the Tour Championship 2019 purse and Fed Ex Cup win. So how much money did Rory McIlroy win on Sunday?

Rory McIlroy wins Tour Championship despite delays

The latest edition of the Tour Championship brought severe weather including lightning striking at the event. Despite a delay for the third round on Saturday, McIlroy preserved along with others in the field.

McIlroy went into the final round just one stroke behind Brooks Koepka. He’d end the day with a four-under-66 and the event at 18-under. That put him ahead of second-place finisher Xander Schauffele (14-under-par), as well as Justin Thomas and Koepka (13-under-par).

Here’s a look at some of his highlights from the course in Atlanta for Sunday’s final round.

Following the win, McIlroy said last year’s loss motivated him at the big event. He said, “I must say, I didn’t enjoy that walk last year like everyone else did. I never took the fight to Tiger.”

McIlroy previously claimed the trophy in 2016. He watched the winner emerge from his pairing last year, Tiger Woods.

They are the only two players with two Fed Ex wins. Now Rory is back on top as the champ and received a historic payout along with that.

McIlroy claims golf’s biggest payout

Per ESPN’s report, the Fed Ex Cup 2019 victory brings Rory McIlroy a cool $15 million prize for that feat. McIlroy tweeted out a message of thanks to the fans worldwide and said “Now it’s time to celebrate” with regards to his second Fed Ex Cup trophy.

Thank you to all the fans from around the world for your incredible support throughout the season especially those in Atlanta this week. It truly means so much to me. Now it’s time to celebrate! 🏆🍷 🎉 🥳 https://t.co/TChzWyr6uX — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) August 26, 2019

Everyone who placed in the finals of Sunday’s Tour Championship took home earnings for their efforts. That included $5M for Schauffele and $3.5M each for Thomas and Koepka.

Other finishers in the top 10 including Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Chez Reavie each received at least $1.1M earnings. The 29th-place finishers Lucas Glover and Dustin Johnson received $400,000 apiece.

The $15M top prize puts McIlroy’s total earnings for this season at $24.3 million. It sets the single-season record surpassing Jordan Spieth’s $22 million total back in the 2014-15 PGA season.

It’s a pretty impressive payout considering McIlroy set a record with $10 million for his PGA Tour career earnings back in 2012. Congratulations are certainly in order for the golf star from Northern Ireland who is on top of the world again!