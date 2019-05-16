PGA Championship live stream and TV coverage schedule: How to watch 2019 event online and on television

The excitement of the PGA Championship 2019 arrives with the first round on Thursday, and viewers will be able to watch coverage of the major tournament as it takes place from New York.

Amongst the top golf stars on display will be Tiger Woods. Here’s all you need to know about the PGA Championship live stream and TV coverage schedule.

Tiger Woods leads PGA odds for contenders

There’s no doubt that Tiger Woods will be under the spotlight as the tournament goes down at Bethpage State Park in Farmington. He’s coming off a return to form with another green jacket win so all eyes will once again be on Tiger. He’s also amongst the top favorites to win the PGA Championship at 8-1.

By the way, Tiger is looking to make some major history. If he wins this one, he’ll tie Sam Snead with 82 PGA Tour wins. That’s the most in PGA history. He’ll have plenty of contenders to watch out form, though, including the reigning champion at this event.

Brooks Koepka is the 2018 PGA Championship winner and holds 12-1 odds as the tournament begins. Also amongst top contenders are Dustin Johnson (9-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Justin Thomas (12-1), and Rickie Fowler (20-1). There’s also Jordan Spieth who is in a major slump and seems due a win at some point. Spieth holds 25-1 odds as The Championship arrives.

PGA Championship notable pairings, tee times

Pairings involve trios of players and tee times begin as early as 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time for the first round. Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, and J.J. Spaun start things off at that time. Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, and Brian Gay also tee off at the same time. From there, other pairings go in 11-minute intervals.

Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, and Justin Rose are paired up with a tee time of 8:02 a.m. ET. Tiger is paired with Koepka and Francesco Molinari. They’ll tee off at 8:24 a.m. ET.

ICYMI … Brooks Koepka opened with a pretty sweet birdie.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/HupvByWN0w — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2019

In another interesting trio, it will be Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and Jordan Spieth starting at 1:16 p.m. ET. A group featuring Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Jason Day goes at 1:38 p.m ET.

See the full list of PGA Championship tee times here.

How to watch 2019 event online and on television

Televised coverage of the PGA Championship’s first round begins at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday (May 16). TNT and CBS will provide the live TV coverage of the event as shown on the schedule below.

First Round, Thursday, May 16

TNT: 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Second Round, Friday, May 17

TNT 1:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Third Round, Saturday, May 18

TNT: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

CBS: 2:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Fourth Round, Sunday, May 19

TNT: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

CBS: 2:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Viewers can also watch PGA Championship live streaming online coverage through the day. There is free live online group coverage at the official website here. That coverage is available as the tournament is going forth as early as 6:45 a.m. ET throughout the day’s action.

There may also be “live look-ins” through the PGA.com YouTube channel. These are streamed live including the one below that showed Tiger’s pairing with Koepka and Molinari.

In addition, the TNTDrama website or associated mobile apps allow cable and satellite customers who have TNT on their plans to log in and watch live streaming coverage. TNT has apps available for iOS and Android mobile devices. The TNT channel or app is also available on popular streaming media devices such as Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Apple TV.

There are also subscription-based packages that provide channel lineups for live online viewing. The popular ones include Sling TV, Google TV, Hulu with Live TV, and PlayStation Vue. Many of these include TNT as part of their channel lineups and may even offer a free trial for new customers.

It will certainly be another exciting PGA event as Tiger Woods attempts to create history. Will you be watching the PGA Championship live online or on TV these next several days?