Oaklawn Stakes 2020: Live stream results and winning payouts for Arkansas Derby prep race

The sports world has grown dormant since the COVID-19 pandemic has taken over in late February. With horse racing as the only live sporting event still going on, Saturday’s Oaklawn Stakes will be front and center.

Oaklawn winner has Preakness Stakes value

Unlike the Florida Derby and Rebel Stakes, the Oaklawn Stakes does not have any bearing pointwise on the upcoming Kentucky Derby this September. However, there is still a lot on the line this Saturday at Oaklawn Park.

While the Florida Derby and Rebel Stakes winner were each rewarded key points in the Kentucky Derby standings, the Oaklawn Stakes’ top three finishers will receive a berth into next month’s Arkansas Derby according to CBS Sports.

The top runners will also gain some momentum for the upcoming Preakness as well. The Preakness Stakes is always the second of the three Triple Crown races run each year.

Held at Pimlico Raceway in Baltimore, Maryland, the original date of May 16, 2020, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to be rescheduled.

Field, odds, and TV start time

If Bob Baffert has a horse running nowadays, it is usually the favorite. Today is no exception!

Despite coming off of a fourth-place finish in the San Felipe Stakes last month, Thousand Words is the 5-2 favorite in today’s Oaklawn Stakes. Trained by Baffert, horse and odds experts alike believe that Thousand Words will have a nice bounce-back this afternoon.

Baffert, who recently led greats like 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah along with other successful horses in War Emblem, Real Quiet, and Point Given, has big hopes for one of his latest projects in Thousand Words.

While Thousand Words sits at the top of the oddsboard, Basin is right behind with odds set at 7-2. Farmington Road (6-1), Taishan (8-1), and Digital (8-1) round out the top favorites for this 13-horse scheduled race.

While the race will air live on TVG and FS1, if you can’t tune in, don’t worry. You can check back here for the winning results and payouts in the comments section below as soon as they become available.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Oaklawn Stakes.

What: 2020 Oaklawn Stakes

When: Sat. April 11

Where: Oaklawn Park

Start time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: TVG, FS1

Live Stream: TVG

2020 Oaklawn Stakes odds

Thousand Words (5-2)

Basin (7-2)

Farmington Road (6-1)

Taishan (8-1)

Digital (8-1)

Shoplifted (10-1)

Background (12-1)

Sir Rick (15-1)

Coach Bahe (20-1)

Flap Jack (20-1)

Something Natural (20-1)

Gold Street (20-1)

Mr. Big News (30-1)