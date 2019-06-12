Stanley Cup Finals 2019 live stream: How to watch Blues vs. Bruins Game 7 online

The Stanley Cup Finals 2019 live stream and televised coverage arrive on Wednesday night with everything on the line. It’s Game 7 between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins with the winner getting to officially hoist the trophy on the ice.

Fans will want to see how this decisive game in the series goes down. Here’s how to watch the Blues vs. Bruins Game 7 live online or via television on Wednesday evening.

Blues vs. Bruins series situation, Game 7 odds

The series is all knotted up after six intriguing games. Two of the games were decided by four or more goals and they both went in favor of Boston.

When it’s been closer, St. Louis tends to come out ahead such as their Game 2 OT victory, 3-2. However, the Bruins had some runaway wins including a 7-2 victory in Game 3.

Nonetheless, this marks the first time in the Bruins’ history they’ll host a Game 7. By the way, the host teams have won 12 of the 17 Stanley Cup Finals’ Game 7s, per ESPN.

The goalies in the series have been outstanding through the playoffs and either the Bruins’ Tuukka Rask or Blues’ Jordan Bimmington could leave as tonight’s Conn Smythe winner.

In terms of other contributors, Brad Marchand (23 points) and Jaden Schwartz (18 points) could be favorites as well. Don’t count out Ryan O’Reilly if the Blues win.

So, who holds the edge according to oddsmakers? Earlier this morning, the odds favored the Bruins at -170 with the Blues sitting at +150 as the underdog.

Odds Shark polled their Twitter followers and it looks dead even as far as the betters go.

Where’s your money for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals? @guysandbets — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 12, 2019

This marks the first Stanley Cup Finals since 1970 for the Blues. The Bruins made several appearances, including a victory back in 2011. They’ve got six trophies to boast about in their franchise history.

The Blues want to add one to get their collection going. All of this seems to point to an exciting conclusion to what’s been a great Stanley Cup Finals this year!

How to watch Game 7 live streaming online or TV

There are several options to look at for tonight’s game. The easiest for many people will be to watch on television. Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

NBC provides live coverage for cable, satellite, and over-the-air hi-definition antenna users. There’s also coverage on SportsNet for viewers with access to that network.

For live streaming, more options arrive. The NBC Sports Live website and mobile apps allow most cable and satellite subscribers to log in and watch the Blues vs. Bruins Game 7 live streaming.

For viewers in applicable regions, there’s SportsNet Now online streaming.

Additionally, there are subscription-based services which include NBC or NBC Sports in their packages of channels. Some of these include Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV, among others.

Each service has different membership plans and restrictions. Some may even offer free trials for new customers.

No matter how one watches tonight’s Stanley Cup Finals Game 7, it’s going to be an entertaining night for sports fans with this decisive game.

Will the Blues or Bruins hoist the Stanley Cup?