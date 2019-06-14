St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup parade 2019: Start time, TV coverage, live stream details

The St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup parade for their 2019 title win arrives on Saturday, June 15. Fans from the city of St. Louis and elsewhere will be in attendance to celebrate along the parade route and at the rally spot.

Those who can’t attend in person also have the chance to watch as the parade takes place in the city. Luckily, there’s televised and live streaming online coverage details.

St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup parade start time, route

The parade officially kicks off at Noon local time (1 p.m. ET) in St. Louis, originating at 18th and Market streets. The parade route will continue east, ultimately coming to an end at Broadway and Market Street.

A tweet below shows off the full parade lineup of performers and those marching or on floats.

There will be a Stanley Cup rally held at the Gateway Arch to celebrate with the Blues’ players and personnel. After all, it’s the franchise’s first NHL Stanley Cup trophy win in 51 years.

The mayor also proclaimed June 15 — St. Louis Blues Day.

The big celebration is scheduled to take place on Saturday — rain or shine. The forecasts say there could be showers or thunderstorms ahead of the parade, but they should clear up by afternoon.

How to watch the Blues parade on TV or online

Several regional television networks will show the St. Louis Blues’ championship parade on Saturday. Live coverage will start at 11 a.m. St. Louis time on KTVI (Channel 2) and Fox Sports Midwest. There will also be live radio coverage on KMOX.

There are a few spots to watch the St. Louis Blues parade live streaming online as well. They include the NHL app, FOX Sports Go, Blues social media, and the StLouisBlues.com website.

Keep in mind the parade start time is approximately 1 p.m. Eastern Time, but coverage may start sooner.

The KSDK News YouTube channel may also cover the Blues parade on Saturday afternoon.