Zeke Elliott’s $90 million deal: Cowboys star becomes highest paid running back in NFL

You knew it was going to happen. Once Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated that he and Zeke needed to work out a deal ASAP, fans just knew that an astronomical deal was on the way for Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott. The big deal has now been revealed!

Elliott is the new $100 million-dollar man

Ezekiel Elliott is one rich man! NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Wednesday morning that a new deal is now in place for the Cowboys running back – and it is a big one!

From @gmfb: The #Cowboys and RB Zeke Elliott get it done, agreeing to a 6-year, $90M extension in time for him to practice today. Holdout is over, he's coming in. pic.twitter.com/JnvrxBJPbQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

Early reports indicate that the Cowboys and the former Ohio State star have agreed to a six-year, $90 million dollar extension with $50 million guaranteed. This new deal makes Elliott one of the highest-paid players in the game today.

Zeke’s new contract extension makes him the top-paid running back in the game by far. That title was once held by Todd Gurley who inked a deal that put him at just over $14 million per year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems very excited that this issue has now been put to rest.

“Zeke has been arguably our best player. I’m not trying to be unfair to anybody else, but he’s an incremental part to our success,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday morning on CNBC. “We’re glad to get him booked in, we’re glad to have him on the team.”

Elliott deal bad for sports?

Ezekiel Elliott is an awesome player. That can’t be denied. However, is the way Zeke went about getting his latest deal bad for sports?

Elliott still had 2-years remaining on his current deal, so why upset the apple cart? It seems more and more athletes are holding out for more money even though they have a contract with several years remaining.

Whether this type of deal is good for the league is debatable at best. In the end, Zeke got his extension, along with a huge pay raise as well. The Cowboys running back is the second player to eclipse $100 million in total value in 2019. The first was pass-rusher Demarcus Lawrence who inked a deal worth $105 million back in April.