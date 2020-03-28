XFL player tracker: Complete list of players who have signed with NFL teams for the 2020 season

While the XFL season was shortened due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the small sample of play that fans and NFL scouts were treated to left all football fanatics wanting more.

It is pretty clear that the XFL won’t be a one-and-done league like it was back in 2001.

Since the XFL announced that starting on March 23, players were free to join an NFL or CFL team if they received an offer, the signings have been better than it was anticipated just a few weeks ago.

Number of XFL players heading to the NFL growing

Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker was the first player to be selected by an NFL squad to officially make the jump from the XFL back on March 23.

Walker signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth a reported $1.5 million.

Since then, as of this report, 13 others have followed suit, and you can expect that many more will follow before the NFL draft takes place this April.

Below is a list of the XFL players that have signed with NFL teams:

The list of XFL players jumping to the NFL is getting bigger by the day! pic.twitter.com/woBnr0Nerq — XFL Football Fans (@XFLFootballFans) March 28, 2020

So far, it has been the Pittsburgh Steelers who have tapped into the XFL the most since the signing period began five days ago. Pittsburgh has signed six players to one-year deals — most of them coming on the defensive side of the ball.

The biggest signing behind PJ Walker had to be former St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

Ta’amu played well in college at Ole Miss, and he took his RPO experience with him into the XFL, where he helped St. Louis have one of the best offenses in the league.

Now Ta’amu is heading to Kansas City where he will back up one of the best in pro football in Patrick Mahomes.

Cam Phillips next to go?

While 14 players have made the jump to the NFL, many fans are wondering if and when Cam Phillips will get his number called.

The former Virginia Tech standout caught nine touchdowns in just five games for the Houston Roughnecks. Rumors have been circulating that the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals have shown a strong interest in Phillips.

With the need for good wideouts in the NFL always arising, it seems that it is not a point of if, but when in terms of Phillips getting selected by an NFL squad.

Who will be next to make the jump to the NFL? Time will tell, but you can bet more XFL players are on the way.