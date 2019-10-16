XFL Draft board: Former Nebraska Huskers, Lions CB joins Seattle Dragons after AAF stint

The XFL Draft board continues to list out players as the process continues to populate team rosters. On Wednesday, the XFL’s Seattle Dragons added a former cornerback who was part of the NFL and a star at the University of Nebraska.

He joins several other former Huskers stars who now have a chance to shine in the rebooted XFL league coming in 2020. Here are more details on the Seatle Dragons’ latest pick.

XFL’s Seattle Dragons draft former Huskers CB

On Tuesday, a number of offensive and skills players were drafted through multiple rounds. It continued on Wednesday with XFL teams focusing on defensive stars.

That included former Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Mohammed Seisay. The Seattle Dragons made Seisay the No. 70 overall pick in the XFL draft, selecting him in the ninth round for their roster.

The team tweeted out welcome messages to several new players including safety Tyson Graham who joins Seisay in the backfield.

With the 6th pick of Round 9 (No. 70 overall) in the Defensive Backfield #XFLDraft, the #XFLDragons select Mohammed Seisay #DragonsDraft 🔥🐲 pic.twitter.com/2TnnNKbXMp — Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) October 16, 2019

Seisay hails from Springfield, Virginia and played for Nebraska as a junior and senior in 2012 and 2013 after transferring from the University of Memphis. During his time there, he had a total of 16 tackles and one pass breakup, per his player profile.

He also achieved Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll during his Fall 2013 time at the school.

Seisay also brings NFL experience, next chance after AAF

After his two years were completed at Nebraska, Seisay took his talents to the professional league. He was impressive as he auditioned for a spot in the NFL too, based on the video footage.

The Detroit Lions signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. After having Seisay on the practice squad for a period, Detroit promoted him to the active roster. He played in 13 games in 2014 for the Lions getting five solo tackles and two assisted tackles for a total of seven.

After that season, he’d move on to the Seattle Seahawks as the Lions traded him in August of 2015. Seisay ended up a member of the Legion of Boom which also had star defensive players including Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, and Earl Thomas. However, he never played in any NFL games again after 2014.

Report: Lions trade Mohammed Seisay to Seahawks http://t.co/xYYMRGWhfl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 2, 2015

He also played for the AAF’s Memphis Express in 2019, but as fans know, that league has since folded. Mohammed Seisay is certainly hoping for a lengthier career as the XFL attempts to make a comeback starting in February 2020.

Ahead of the news of the drafting of Seisay, several other former Nebraska Cornhuskers were also drafted by XFL teams. They included former wide receivers De’Mornay Pierson-El and Alonzo Morre with several other Nebraska players expected to go on the XFL draft board before it ends.

Fans can follow more of Seisay’s upcoming XFL career through the Seattle Dragons’ Instagram and Twitter accounts.